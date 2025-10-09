STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Acetaminophen is the leading cause of acute liver failure in developed countries, and even normal doses have been shown to stress the liver in otherwise healthy adults

Tylenol PM combines acetaminophen with diphenhydramine, creating risks not only for liver damage but also for memory loss and dementia

Long-term acetaminophen use in older adults is linked to gastrointestinal bleeding, ulcers, high blood pressure, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease

The drug harms your body by depleting glutathione, your master antioxidant, and disrupting protective systems that safeguard your stomach, heart, and kidneys

Safer pain relief strategies include natural options like curcumin, magnesium, and lifestyle practices, along with boosting glutathione levels through foods and, in emergencies, N-acetylcysteine (NAC)

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Acetaminophen is one of the most commonly used painkillers in the world, found in countless household medicine cabinets and often taken daily for everything from headaches to arthritis. Because it’s sold over the counter, many people assume it’s safe. Yet its widespread use hides a darker truth — this drug is also the leading cause of acute liver failure in developed countries, sending thousands to emergency rooms each year.

What makes the situation more alarming is how easily the risks are overlooked. Many people are unaware that acetaminophen is not only in Tylenol but also in dozens of cold, flu, and sleep remedies. This makes it easy to exceed the recommended dose without realizing it. For older adults, who often rely on it for chronic pain, the risks grow even higher, adding strain not only to the liver but also to the heart, kidneys, and digestive system.

The real concern is that a product marketed as safe for daily relief carries such wide-reaching harm. From liver stress and memory loss to bleeding ulcers and high blood pressure, the evidence shows that acetaminophen is far from harmless. Understanding these dangers is the first step to protecting yourself and exploring safer alternatives that address pain without putting your long-term health at risk.

Acetaminophen’s Hidden Dangers to Your Liver

A report from the National Library of Medicine’s LiverTox resource explains that this common over-the-counter drug, long marketed as safe when taken properly, is in fact “a well-established cause of liver injury,” with severe cases tied to high or repeated doses.

Healthy adults taking 4 grams of acetaminophen daily developed spikes in liver enzymes within just a week — These enzymes are markers of liver stress. Other cases involved individuals who were malnourished, drinking alcohol, or living with chronic liver disease — all conditions that lower your body’s ability to defend against toxins. Children were also affected when caregivers miscalculated dosages or used adult-sized tablets, showing that no group is fully protected from harm.

Signs of liver harm were seen in more than three-quarters of participants — In a clinical trial cited by LiverTox, 76% of participants taking high therapeutic doses of acetaminophen developed liver enzyme elevations above the normal range. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Within this group, 39% had levels more than triple the normal limit, while 25% showed increases greater than five times the upper limit. These results are striking because the participants were otherwise healthy adults, not people with pre-existing disease. The numbers make it clear: even “safe” doses often overwhelm the liver in a matter of days.

Acetaminophen toxicity develops in a predictable timeline — Within 24 to 72 hours after overdose, enzyme levels skyrocket — often reaching values over 2,000 units per liter, compared with a normal of less than 40. By 48 to 96 hours, patients present with jaundice, confusion, and even signs of acute liver failure. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This progression is not limited to intentional overdoses; so-called therapeutic misadventures, when people unknowingly take multiple products containing acetaminophen , follow a similar pattern.

The danger comes from a toxic breakdown product — Normally, your liver quickly detoxifies this by using glutathione, your body’s master antioxidant. But once glutathione stores run low — whether from poor diet, alcohol, illness, or simply too much acetaminophen — the toxic compound builds up. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When that happens, the breakdown product binds to important proteins inside liver cells, triggering cell death through apoptotic pathways. This explains why acetaminophen injury is so sudden and severe.

Why Tylenol PM Raises Serious Health Concerns

A report from the Daily Mail featured insights from Dr. Ethan Melillo, a pharmacist from Rhode Island, who described Tylenol PM as one of the drugs he “hates” because of the long-term risks tied to its ingredients.

He explained that this over-the-counter nighttime painkiller, which grosses nearly $1 billion annually, is widely misused and poses risks of liver damage, dementia, and other complications. Unlike prescription drugs that are closely monitored, this product is marketed as safe for everyday aches, making it more likely to be taken without caution.

Misuse occurs because people see Tylenol PM as harmless — However, it combines acetaminophen with diphenhydramine — a double hit for your body. Acetaminophen places stress on your liver, while diphenhydramine, the same ingredient found in Benadryl, blocks acetylcholine, a brain chemical involved in memory. In his words, regular use “could cause memory loss” and contribute to long-term cognitive decline .

Details on liver risks — If you take more than 4,000 mg of acetaminophen in a day, which equals eight Tylenol PM pills, your liver becomes overwhelmed. When that happens, a toxic byproduct accumulates and binds to proteins in liver cells, causing direct injury and setting the stage for organ failure. Melillo stressed that many people don’t realize how many products also contain acetaminophen, so stacking multiple medications raises the risk without you knowing it.

Concerns about brain health — Diphenhydramine brings its own set of issues. Because it’s a type of drug that blocks signals in your brain needed for memory, focus, and learning, it interferes with acetylcholine, the chemical your brain uses to carry out those functions. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Blocking this pathway leads to short-term drowsiness, which is why people take it to sleep. But with regular use, the tradeoff is much larger: impaired memory and a higher risk of dementia. A study cited in the report found that taking anticholinergics daily for the equivalent of three years was linked to a 54% increase in dementia risk compared with shorter-term use.

Behavioral changes and risk perception — Another surprising finding tied to acetaminophen is its effect on decision-making. In one study, participants who took 1,000 mg rated risky activities like bungee jumping and skydiving as less dangerous compared to those who took a placebo. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Researchers from The Ohio State University concluded that acetaminophen dulls both emotional responses and risk awareness, creating a subtle but important shift in how people judge danger. This means your nightly pain pill not only stresses your liver and brain but also changes the way you perceive everyday risks.

Older Adults Face Widespread Harm from Long-Term Acetaminophen Use

Research published in Arthritis Care & Research examined the long-term health effects of acetaminophen use in older adults. The investigators focused on individuals aged 65 and older, analyzing their health outcomes when the drug was used regularly over time. Unlike short-term safety trials, this study looked at chronic use, which reflects how many older adults actually take acetaminophen to manage arthritis, back pain, and other age-related conditions.

Long-term acetaminophen use was linked to a wide range of serious complications — These included gastrointestinal bleeding and ulcers, increased risks of heart failure and high blood pressure, and a higher incidence of chronic kidney disease. For patients, this means that the very drug prescribed as a “safer” alternative to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) brought with it a nearly identical burden of systemic risks.

The study revealed a sharp increase in gastrointestinal harm — Participants on long-term acetaminophen therapy experienced significantly higher rates of stomach and intestinal bleeding, ulcers, and even perforations, which are tears in your stomach lining. These complications were once thought to be mostly tied to NSAIDs like ibuprofen , but this study revealed that acetaminophen carries similar dangers when used habitually in older adults.

Serious impact on the heart — Regular users of acetaminophen showed increased risks for both heart failure and high blood pressure. Heart failure means your heart cannot pump blood efficiently, while high blood pressure places constant strain on blood vessels.

Chronic kidney disease also emerged as a serious risk for long-term users — Kidneys are responsible for filtering waste products from your blood, and the study indicated that sustained acetaminophen intake accelerates their decline. For older adults already dealing with reduced kidney reserve, the drug placed an added burden that increased the likelihood of progressing to advanced kidney disease .

How acetaminophen harms your organs — The researchers found that acetaminophen disrupts your body’s normal protective systems. It lowers the amount of natural chemicals that keep blood flowing to your kidneys, help control blood pressure, and protect your stomach lining. When prostaglandins drop too low, your stomach, heart, and kidneys lose that protection. Over time, this makes these organs more likely to get damaged, which matches the problems seen in the study.

How to Safely Manage Pain Without Relying on Acetaminophen

I don’t recommend using acetaminophen for minor aches and pains. Instead, try one of the many natural pain relief options available that provide comfort without stressing your liver, heart, kidneys, or brain. The risks tied to this drug are too great to ignore, especially when safer and often more effective solutions are within your reach. Here are five practical steps to protect yourself and explore better alternatives.

Avoid acetaminophen whenever possible — Your first line of defense is simply not reaching for acetaminophen unless it is absolutely necessary. If you’re dealing with a mild headache, sore muscles from exercise, or day-to-day joint stiffness, avoid defaulting to Tylenol or Tylenol PM. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The science shows these small, routine doses still place stress on your liver over time. Shifting your mindset to view acetaminophen as a last resort instead of a first choice is one of the most powerful steps you can take. Explore natural pain relief alternatives — Many safe options exist that help with pain and inflammation without damaging your organs. Consider turmeric or curcumin for joint pain, magnesium for muscle relaxation and cramps, or herbal remedies for chronic pain. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re struggling with sleep, calming herbal teas such as chamomile and attention to better sleep hygiene ease you into rest without the brain risks linked to diphenhydramine. These choices don’t just dull symptoms — they support whole-body health. Strengthen your body’s defenses with food — Since acetaminophen damages your liver by depleting glutathione, your best long-term protection is keeping glutathione strong. Eat sulfur-rich foods like garlic, onions, and broccoli, which help your body produce more of this key antioxidant. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you frequently experience aches, focusing on nutrition gives your liver resilience while also addressing the root causes of pain, such as chronic inflammation or oxidative stress. N-acetylcysteine (NAC) also boosts production of glutathione. Understand the role of NAC in emergencies — NAC is the emergency antidote used in hospitals for acetaminophen overdose because it replenishes glutathione so quickly. If you accidentally take too much acetaminophen, NAC is lifesaving. While you should not rely on NAC as a routine “safety net” for daily use, it’s important to understand how it works. By boosting glutathione, NAC helps neutralize acetaminophen’s toxic byproducts and prevents catastrophic liver failure. Adopt lifestyle strategies that lower your need for painkillers — Daily walks, stretching routines, stress management, and good sleep habits all reduce your reliance on pills. If you’re an older adult dealing with arthritis or chronic pain, gentle movement practices like yoga or tai chi are especially helpful. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These daily steps lower inflammation, support circulation, and help you feel more comfortable without reaching for acetaminophen. By building these habits, you put yourself in control of your pain management instead of depending on a drug that carries hidden risks.

FAQs About Acetaminophen Risks

Q: Why is acetaminophen considered dangerous if it’s sold over the counter?

A: Acetaminophen is widely available, but it’s also the leading cause of acute liver failure in developed countries. Even standard doses raise liver enzymes in healthy adults, a sign of liver stress, and long-term use adds risks for heart, kidney, and digestive problems.

Q: What makes Tylenol PM especially risky?

A: Tylenol PM combines acetaminophen with diphenhydramine, a drug that interferes with brain chemicals needed for memory, focus, and learning. This double hit harms both liver and brain health, and long-term use has been linked to higher dementia risk.

Q: Are older adults at greater risk from acetaminophen?

A: Yes. Research shows older adults who take acetaminophen long term face increased risks of gastrointestinal bleeding, ulcers, high blood pressure, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease. For this group, acetaminophen is no safer than NSAIDs.

Q: How does acetaminophen damage my body?

A: The drug creates a toxic byproduct that overwhelms your liver’s defenses when glutathione, your body’s master antioxidant, runs low. It also disrupts protective systems that normally safeguard your stomach, heart, and kidneys, making them more vulnerable to damage over time.

Q: What safer alternatives exist for pain relief?

A: Instead of acetaminophen for minor pain, try natural remedies like curcumin, herbs, or magnesium, along with lifestyle practices such as walking, stretching, or yoga. For sleep, use calming teas or good sleep hygiene. Supporting glutathione production through diet — and knowing that NAC is used as an emergency antidote for overdose — offers additional protection.

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