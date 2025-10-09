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Guillermou
Oct 9

The truth about Tylenol and vaccines that we must not forget is coming to light, and those responsible must compensate the victims.

Hundreds of doctors, scientific researchers, and parents already knew about the dangers of Tylenol to the developing brain, both in the womb and after birth.

Responsibility and rigor in the causes of autism. The synergy between vaccines and Tylenol must be considered. Acetaminophen depletes glutathione, the body's primary antioxidant. Glutathione binds to heavy metals like aluminum and mercury and helps excrete them. When a parent administers Tylenol before, during, or after vaccination (a standard medical recommendation for decades), they deprive their child of the ability to eliminate vaccine toxins just when they need them most.

The biochemical pathway is simple. Acetaminophen metabolism requires conjugation with glutathione for detoxification. This process depletes glutathione stores throughout the body, especially in the liver and brain. Simultaneously, vaccines deliver aluminum adjuvants specifically designed to provoke sustained inflammation. Aluminum is neurotoxic at minimal doses and accumulates in brain tissue, where it triggers microglial activation, neuroinflammation, and neuronal death.

In 2012, Stephanie Seneff, a senior research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and two of her colleagues published a peer-reviewed article: “Empirical Data Confirm Autism Symptoms Related to Aluminum and Acetaminophen Exposure.”

“We propose that children diagnosed with autism are especially vulnerable to toxic metals such as aluminum and mercury due to insufficient serum sulfate and glutathione levels,” Seneff and her team explain. “A strong correlation has also been observed between autism and the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, which could be explained in part by a greater sensitivity to acetaminophen given to control fever.”

https://www.mdpi.com/1099-4300/14/11/2227 .---

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 9

We also need independent research outside the interests of Big Pharma and the agribusiness industry. We might think that, in addition to vaccines, we should consider other environmental factors such as Tylenol and glyphosate.

As detailed in a groundbreaking report, the evidence linking prenatal acetaminophen (Tylenol) use with neurodevelopmental disorders is overwhelming. For years, pregnant women were told it was the only "safe" pain reliever. What they weren't told was that a growing body of scientific studies suggests it can deplete the mother's glutathione (the body's primary antioxidant), making the fetal brain especially vulnerable to other toxins.

Consider the sinister elegance of this: they promote a product that weakens a child's natural defenses in the womb and then supplement it with an aggressive vaccination program, laden with aluminum and other neurotoxins, after birth. It's a double blow, with the first delivered before the child even breathes.

Dr. William Shaw's groundbreaking, peer-reviewed research also suggests a startling fact: the rate of autism in the United States is more than 1,000 times higher than in Cuba, where you can't just buy a bottle of acetaminophen. It also highlights two important environmental and pharmaceutical factors (acetaminophen exposure and gastrointestinal clostridial overgrowth induced by the ingestion of glyphosate-contaminated food) that deregulate the Sonic Hedgehog developmental protein and are important causes of autism. https://thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com/p/the-game-is-over-within-trump-and-rfk?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=2309986&post_id=174505261&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email.--

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39114279/

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