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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Notsothoreau
Jul 31, 2025

Inhaled steroids damage your adrenals as does prednisone. I take Advair for my damaged lungs and it mentions this in the info with my meds. Doctors never ask about it.

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