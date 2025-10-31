Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 31

The important thing is that we take care of our health with healthy habits to avoid developing neurodegenerative diseases. Research shows that the gut microbiota of people with cognitive disorders differs from that of neurologically healthy older adults. Cognitive functions tend to decline with age, particularly memory. Episodic, working, and recognition memory are the most susceptible to age-related decline. One of the most common age-related cognitive impairments is dementia, and Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most severe type of dementia.

Studies investigating the gut microbiota in individuals with AD have consistently reported a greater abundance of pro-inflammatory phyla and a decrease in anti-inflammatory phyla compared to age-matched control groups. A notable decrease in the Firmicutes phylum, an increase in the pro-inflammatory Bacteroidetes phylum, and a decrease in the Actinobacteria phylum were observed. This shift in these latter phyla was primarily driven by a significant reduction in the Bifidobacterium genus among participants with Alzheimer's disease (AD) in the United States, a genus known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Furthermore, a study of AD patients and participants with dementia elsewhere found that these individuals exhibited reduced diversity in their gut microbiota compared to normal aging control groups.

It has been reported that 10% of adults aged 70 and older were diagnosed with dementia in 2019. This gap is noteworthy, especially considering the incurable nature of Alzheimer's disease. There is a notable lack of emphasis on healthy aging in the context of gut microbiota and cognitive function.

Specific species of gut bacteria are associated with improved cognitive function. For example, the abundance of bacteria from the phylum Verrucomicrobia was found to be positively associated with verbal memory, visual scanning, working memory, and cognitive flexibility, while the phylum Firmicutes was associated with, among other things, improved immediate and delayed recall. Specific families within Firmicutes, such as Gemellaceae and Clostridiaceae, were associated with better concentration, memory speed, attention, and working memory quality. The Ruminococcus gauvreauii and Carnobacteriaceae groups within this phylum also showed positive correlations with certain cognitive functions, while Lachnospiraceae had an inverse association with cognition, such as spatial working memory. It appears that the Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio (F/B or Bacillota-to-Bacteroidota, according to more recent nomenclature) is another important factor in predicting cognitive function. The F/B ratio is often studied in the context of human health, particularly in relation to obesity and other metabolic conditions, but it also seems to be connected to cognitive health. In general, any deviation from the F/B ratio is considered dysbiosis and detrimental to the host. The F/B ratio is recognized as an important index of gut microbiota health and is also influenced by the amount of physical exercise, so it is not surprising that it can also influence the host's cognitive state. We should consider that diets rich in fiber, polyphenols, and compounds with anti-inflammatory or antioxidant properties promote microbiome diversity and health. The components analyzed in a review, including berries, fermented papaya, hop flavonoids, and antioxidant vitamins, exhibit a combination of similar and diverse effects on the gut microbiota. Cognitive functions. Many of these interventions share common pathways, such as reducing oxidative stress, improving redox status, enhancing cerebral blood flow, strengthening gut-brain communication, supporting neuroprotection, and regulating mood through the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). Polyphenol-rich foods, such as berries, are particularly notable for their ability to improve memory, mood, and cognitive performance. These benefits are attributed to increased cerebral blood flow, improved endothelial function, and modulation of neuroprotective pathways. For example, the polyphenols present in blueberries and blackcurrants are associated with increased neurogenesis, while resveratrol and peanut-derived hydroxybenzoic acids reduce anxiety and improve memory thanks to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Fermented papaya acts through various systemic pathways, improving oxidative balance and reducing damage to cellular components such as DNA and proteins. While its effects are more systemic than localized to the brain, the reduction of oxidative stress indirectly promotes brain health by mitigating neuroinflammatory processes.

Antioxidant vitamins, such as vitamins C, B2, and D, improve cognitive function through various mechanisms. For example, vitamin C has been shown to reduce oxidative stress in brain tissue, promote neurotransmitter synthesis, and improve mental clarity. Vitamin D influences cognitive outcomes through its interaction with the vitamin D receptor (VDR), which regulates gene expression involved in brain function and neuroprotection. A combined treatment of vitamins C and B2 has demonstrated synergistic effects, further improving mood and memory in clinical trials. Vitamin supplementation yielded more consistent results, with higher levels of beneficial bacteria such as Akkermansia and Faecalibacterium, and increased SCFA production. Mechanistically, antioxidants support the production of SCFAs, such as butyrate, propionate, and acetate, which are key metabolites produced by the gut microbiota. SCFAs exert protective effects on the intestinal barrier by stimulating mucin production and the expression of tight junction proteins, such as occludin and claudin, thereby improving barrier integrity and reducing endotoxin translocation, which decreases systemic inflammation. In the context of the gut-brain axis, SCFAs modulate microglial activity in the brain, potentially reducing neuroinflammation and supporting neurogenesis in the hippocampus [9]. Antioxidants can also influence redox balance in the gut, promoting microbiome diversity and encouraging the growth of SCFA-producing bacteria, such as Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Akkermansia muciniphila. In short, antioxidant supplementation, which includes vitamins C, B2, and D, as well as polyphenols like xanthohumol, fermented papaya, peanuts, and berry extracts, shows potential for improving cognitive function and gut health by modulating gut microbiome diversity and reducing inflammation. These antioxidants can support the gut-brain axis, primarily by increasing the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) and improving intestinal barrier integrity, which helps mitigate oxidative stress, a factor often associated with cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases.

The links contain very interesting tables.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/6/852 (2024).--

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11764720/ (2025).--

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture