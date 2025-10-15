STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Chronic inflammation quietly damages nerves, joints, and blood vessels, leading to long-term pain and illness, but natural anti-inflammatory drinks can provide gentle relief without harsh drug side effects

Tart cherry juice, rich in anthocyanins and melatonin, has been clinically shown to reduce nerve pain, lower inflammation, and improve sleep, offering a safe, research-backed alternative

Green and white teas are antioxidant powerhouses with catechins that protect nerve cells, calm inflammation, support circulation, and even provide antimicrobial benefits for long-term nerve and immune health

Ginger tea and golden milk harness ancient healing compounds like gingerol, shogaol, and curcumin to ease inflammation, improve circulation, reduce oxidative stress, and promote tissue healing

Fresh juices from carrots and celery hydrate the body, deliver antioxidants, and support nerve protection

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If you've ever had the flu knock you out for days — head pounding, body aching, fever dragging you down — you know what inflammation feels like. That's your immune system doing its job. Inflammation is the body's immune response to infection, injury, or harmful stimuli; it is not a disease itself, but rather part of the healing process.

During influenza infection, symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, sore throat, and fatigue result from the body's inflammatory reaction to the virus. As your immune system overcomes the invaders, inflammation recedes and symptoms vanish.

However, when inflammation sticks around for weeks or months and becomes chronic, it could harm multiple aspects of your health — one example in your nerve health.

The good news is, there are gentle, gut-friendly ways to help manage inflammation and support nerve health, starting with your diet. Below, I recommend six anti-inflammatory beverages that help ease nerve pain. These aren't miracle cures, just practical, evidence-backed tools you can start using today.

1. Tart Cherry Juice

Made from the skin, flesh, and pit of Prunus cerasus, otherwise known as sour cherries, this beverage is often enjoyed on its own or blended into smoothies. Tart cherry juice has become popular in both kitchens and wellness routines and has even been dubbed a "superfood” due to its impressive nutrient profile.

Tart cherry juice is one of the few drinks backed by published scientific research for easing nerve pain — In 2015, a study published in Integrative Medicine explored the effects of tart cherry juice on 12 primary care patients with peripheral neuropathy (PN).

For 14 days, each patient drank 4 ounces of tart cherry juice twice daily — The participants, who had endured severe pain spanning from five to 10 years, had tried medications like gabapentin, antidepressants, and narcotics without success. However, they saw significant improvements after drinking this beverage. According to the study: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "More than 50% of the patients reported a greater than 50% reduction in maximum pain ... [and] none of the patients reported any side effects from the treatment. The anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects of tart cherry, which have been seen in the treatment of arthritides, appear to be applicable to neuropathic pain as well, providing relief that is at least as good as conventional treatments, with no adverse effects." Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

This pain-relieving effect is attributed to anthocyanins — These compounds are responsible for the deep red color of cherries and other fruits. These pigments do more than add vibrancy, they actively reduce oxidative stress that damages nerves, calm inflammatory signals that amplify pain, and stabilize nerve membranes to keep electrical signals in balance. Together, these actions help explain the rapid drop in pain levels observed in clinical studies.

Tart cherry juice also supports better sleep quality — Another way that this beverage helps boost your health is by alleviating insomnia. According to studies, the natural melatonin content in the fruits promotes better sleep, which further supports nerve health.

Tart cherry juice has earned its place in the limelight — and for good reason. If you're curious about what else this vibrant fruit will do for your well-being, read “Is Tart Cherry Worthy of the Hype?”

2. Green Tea

Made from the unoxidized leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, green tea is known for its light, earthy flavor and subtle bitterness. Unlike black or oolong tea, green tea is minimally processed, which helps preserve its natural compounds. But green tea is not just a soothing beverage — it is also a well-studied source of powerful antioxidants.

Green tea is one of the richest natural sources of polyphenols — These compounds don't just fight inflammation — they also influence cell activity, cell communication, and other processes that maintain nerve health. As one study notes, "Evidence suggests that polyphenols inhibit pro-inflammatory transcription factors by interacting with proteins involved in gene expression and cell signaling, leading to protective effects against many inflammation-mediated chronic diseases."

Among green tea's most potent compounds are catechins — These are a type of flavonoid, which include epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), epicatechin gallate (ECG), epigallocatechin (EGC), and epicatechin (EC). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Catechins have been linked to a wide range of health benefits, including easing nerve pain. These antioxidants reduce oxidative stress, calm inflammatory pathways, and help regulate cellular signaling. EGCG, specifically, has shown neuroprotective effects in studies, helping to preserve nerve structure and function.

Green tea also supports metabolic and cardiovascular health — Its polyphenols help regulate blood sugar, improve circulation, and support heart health, all of which contribute to better nerve function in the long run.

It offers relaxation without the drowsiness — This beverage has L-theanine, which, as noted by The Hearty Soul, is an amino acid that promotes relaxation without drowsiness, making it a gentle way to reduce stress-induced inflammation.

To get the most out of your green tea (or any type of tea for that matter), I recommend choosing loose-leaf versions instead of teabags. Apart from better flavor, loose-leaf teas also expose you to fewer contaminants, like microplastics — check out “Tea With or Without Plastic?” for more information.

3. White Tea

A rare and delicate tea variety made from the young buds and leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, white tea is harvested only once a year during early spring. Unlike other teas that undergo oxidation and fermentation, white tea is simply dried via steaming, making it one of the least processed teas.

White tea supports immune defense — In a study conducted at Pace University, researchers found that white tea extract could neutralize bacteria and viruses in vitro, even better than green tea.

Rich in nerve-supportive antioxidants — Thanks to its high catechin content, white tea helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are key contributors to nerve damage and chronic pain.

Offers broad-spectrum antimicrobial effects — The study found that white tea also has antifungal activity against both Penicillium chrysogenum and Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Milton Schiffenbauer, Ph.D., a microbiologist and one of the primary authors of the study, said: "Past studies have shown that green tea stimulates the immune system to fight disease. Our research shows white tea extract can actually destroy in vitro the organisms that cause disease."

4. Ginger Tea

Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a flowering plant native to tropical Asia, and is part of the same botanical family as turmeric and cardamom. The rhizome, valued for its strong, spicy, aromatic qualities and health benefits, is the primary part used. It has a long history of use in traditional medicine, and has been used for 5,000 years in culinary and medicinal traditions — fresh, dried, powdered, or pickled. It remains a staple in Ayurvedic and traditional medicine today.

Ginger is well-regarded for its ability to ease various conditions like nausea, vomiting, and even digestive problems. Apart from adding it raw to dishes, one of the best ways to reap its benefits is by steeping the root and making ginger tea.

Ginger tea contains active compounds — Gingerol and shogaol are known to reduce oxidative stress, improve circulation, and ease nerve discomfort. As noted by The Hearty Soul, "Drinking a cup of freshly brewed ginger tea once or twice a day may reduce discomfort, especially for those dealing with diabetic neuropathy or arthritis."

It modulates immune and inflammatory response — According to a study published in Frontiers in Nutrition, ginger's bioactive compounds inhibit proinflammatory signals, boost anti-inflammatory cytokines, and activate pathways that help prevent chronic inflammation.

Ginger also improves oxidative stress tolerance — The compounds in this root crop help eliminate reactive oxygen species (ROS), increase antioxidant enzyme activity, and enhance the body's overall antioxidant capacity, all of which support nerve health and reduce pain.

5. Golden Milk

Golden milk has been part of Indian culture for centuries. It is an Ayurvedic drink that is traditionally made with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, honey, and your choice of milk. Some recipes even call for black pepper, nutmeg, or other spices to enhance flavor and boost absorption.

The signature golden hue comes from turmeric — This is a rhizome native to Southwestern Asia that's long been used in traditional medicine. Turmeric possesses an earthy, slightly citrusy taste that blends beautifully with warming spices. But beyond its comforting flavors, it's also jam-packed with health benefits, and is known for helping ease inflammation in the body.

Curcumin is the star in golden milk — This is the active ingredient in turmeric, and is known for its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. While it's not highly bioavailable on its own, adding black pepper, which contains piperine, increases absorption by up to 2,000%.

Golden milk promotes pain relief and tissue healing — Curcumin has shown promise in reducing pain associated with arthritis and post-surgical recovery. It also helps regenerate damaged tissue by promoting angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels).

It also offers antimicrobial and immune support — Turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon are all known for their antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. This makes it a popular traditional remedy for colds, flu, and general immune support.

6. Celery and Carrot Juice

Fresh vegetable juices made from celery and carrots offer a refreshing way to nourish your body with essential nutrients such as potassium, vitamin C, and beta-carotene. As The Hearty Soul suggests, combining fresh carrots and celery, then adding a splash of lemon or ginger, provides extra anti-inflammatory power to help ease nerve pain.

Carrots protect nerve cells — Their high antioxidant content, especially beta-carotene, helps shield nerve cells from oxidative damage and supports tissue repair.

Celery supports hydration and inflammation control — With its high-water content and mild anti-inflammatory properties, celery helps maintain fluid balance and calm inflammatory signals that contribute to nerve pain.

Vegetable juice helps ease tingling and numbness — Drinking a small glass regularly offers gentle, natural relief from symptoms like tingling, numbness, and discomfort associated with nerve issues.

Finding the right balance with vegetables — Some people with poor gut health experience unpleasant symptoms when consuming raw vegetables due to the high fiber content. If you have a severely compromised gut, the excessive fiber will end up feeding the pathogenic bacteria instead of the good ones. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This can make juicing seem like the better option. But while juicing delivers vitamins and minerals, without fiber, the sugars absorb quickly, which will also feed the wrong microbes and even risk spiking your blood sugar. Carrots, in particular, tend to be high in sugar. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A better approach is to restore your gut health first. Begin with gentler carbohydrates like ripe fruits or well-cooked then chilled white rice, which are easier to digest. As your gut strengthens, gradually add more complex carbohydrates like cooked vegetables and juices with pulp as tolerated. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Blending fruits and vegetables is another effective compromise since it retains the fiber. If you do juice, pair it with whole foods and sip it slowly instead of drinking it all at once to avoid overwhelming your gut and spiking your blood sugar. I also advise listening to your body for any signs of discomfort.

Simple Ways to Naturally Reduce Chronic Inflammation

If you're living in chronic pain, it can feel like your body is working against you. But in reality, your body is trying to protect you — it's just stuck in overdrive. While anti-inflammatory beverages help, pairing them with smart lifestyle habits is the key to lasting relief. Here are a few recommendations of steps to start today to tackle inflammation and pain at its root:

Cut back on seed oils — Many processed foods contain excess linoleic acid (LA), an omega-6 fat found in vegetable oils. Excessive amounts of LA disrupt your metabolism and gut health — major players in inflammation. You're better off cooking with saturated fats like beef tallow or ghee, and eliminating as many processed foods as possible. Limit EMF exposure — Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from phones, Wi-Fi routers, and other devices may contribute to cellular stress. EMFs activate calcium channels in your cells, leading to oxidative damage. Reduce exposure by turning off devices at night, using airplane mode, and keeping electronics as far away from your body as possible. Support your gut — Your gut is home to trillions of bacteria, and when it is out of balance, it produces endotoxins — harmful substances that leak into your bloodstream and spark inflammation. Load up on fermented vegetables and cook your veggies in a gut-friendly way to strengthen your gut barrier. Avoid endocrine disruptors — Plastics, personal care products, and teabags contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) like BPA and phthalates. These chemicals mimic estrogen and trigger inflammation. Choose glass containers, natural cleaning products, and organic foods, when possible, to reduce your exposure. Stay consistent with anti-inflammatory habits — Hydration, sleep, movement, and stress management all play a role in keeping inflammation in check. Combining these habits with the anti-inflammatory drinks listed above will amplify their effects.

The next time you reach for something to drink, it's good to think about whether it's going to "gut your gut" in the long run. Though these drinks are not guaranteed to cure any condition, they provide some form of relief and will complement your healthy lifestyle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Nerve Pain Relief

Q: What makes tart cherry juice effective for nerve pain relief?

A: Tart cherry juice is shown to lessen neuropathic pain. The anthocyanins it contains reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, while its melatonin content improves sleep.

Q: Why is green tea becoming the hot beverage of choice?

A: It contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a powerful antioxidant that improves circulation and protects cells from damage. It's a healthier choice than trending sugary drinks.

Q: How does golden milk support pain relief?

A: Golden milk is rich in curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, which has well-documented anti-inflammatory properties that ease stiffness and discomfort. Blended with warm milk and spices, it's also gentle on digestion, offering soothing comfort in a nourishing, cozy drink.

Q: Can ginger tea help with nerve pain?

A: There has been evidence that ginger tea's compounds, gingerol and shogaol, help improve circulation and lower oxidative stress. These effects are especially helpful for diabetic neuropathy and arthritis.

Q: What are simple lifestyle changes I can adopt to naturally reduce chronic inflammation?

A: Along with choosing the beverages above, start by cutting back on seed oils, since excess LA drives inflammation. Support your microbiome with fiber-rich vegetables (added gradually if your gut is sensitive) and fermented foods. Beyond diet, limit screen time and EMF exposure, spend time in natural light, move daily, and get quality sleep — simple habits that calm stress and help keep inflammation in check.

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