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Guillermou
Aug 4, 2025

Numerous studies have demonstrated antidepressant activity with L-methylfolate and SAMe supplementation in people with depression. Additionally, the amino acids L-acetylcarnitine, alpha-lipoic acid, and N-acetylcysteine have been linked to the development of depression and have been shown to exert antidepressant effects. Other agents with evidence of improving depressive symptoms include zinc, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and coenzyme Q10.

Recent work highlights coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) deficiency as a hallmark of depression, which is linked to oxidative stress pathways. The underlying mechanism of CoQ10 in the treatment of depression is still poorly understood. CoQ10 acts as an important electron carrier in the electron transfer chain (ETC). It is known to promote mitochondrial function and plays a key role in ATP production. The therapeutic effect of CoQ 10 could be a consequence of preventing oxidative damage. Acute and chronic use of CoQ 10 appears to have no serious adverse effects in humans or experimental animals. Furthermore, nearly all clinical trials have confirmed the beneficial properties of CoQ 10 in the treatment of depression and neurodegenerative diseases. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/3/767 (2021).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/B9780128179338000360 (2021).--

https://journals.lww.com/psychopharmacology/abstract/2024/05000/discovering_the_potential_value_of_coenzyme_q10_as.6.aspx (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/5/1697 (2021).--

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