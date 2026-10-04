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Oscar Díaz's avatar
Oscar Díaz
Oct 4

Excelente

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ronda shallow's avatar
ronda shallow
Oct 5

I am under the understanding that only zinc picolinate is absorbable in the body. So if that is so does this through the research off if they use other kinds of zinc?

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