★The Hidden Condition Driving Weight Gain and Fatigue
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The Hidden Condition Driving Weight Gain and Fatigue
Your blood sugar may look ‘normal,’ yet subtle changes at the cellular level can quietly push metabolism, energy, and long-term health in the wrong direction - often years before a diagnosis appears.
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One more in a string of Primary Foundational Functions affecting the state of our health and minds. When they are not in balance, we become unbalanced...huh...don't say. Want to watch it in progress? Ever see a young child high octane buzzed up on sugar treats? Rocket fuel, some of them will bounce off the walls - manic, to then follow with a collapse - depression. Lot's of sugar goopy food like substances for the little ones. Sugar Gunk treats to give them for "being good." For the older, fast food grab and gulps to pump us up to keep working, to crash in the downtime. For many others, cheap grab and gulp is about all to be available and for all four age quadrants of our population to have been driven into rock bottom health. All of it part of an answer to the question where does the mental illness and violence come from. The cures are addressing the issues at the front end not after all the damage has already been done.
Evidence is showing that obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer's (type 3 diabetes), and chronic diseases, depression, and degenerative diseases, including cancer, are related to insulin resistance, which predicts a variety of metabolic and age-related diseases. Insulin resistance is defined as an impairment in the biological response to insulin stimulation in target tissues, primarily the liver, muscles, adipose tissue, and brain.
Insulin resistance (IR) plays a significant role in the pathophysiology of comorbid type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and depression (DCD) through multifaceted mechanisms, including dysregulation of insulin signaling (both central and peripheral), neuroendocrine alterations (hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis dysfunction and impaired monoaminergic neurotransmission), chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, disruption of the gut-brain axis, reduced levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, and altered synaptic plasticity. These IR-related pathways can predispose individuals to depressive symptoms or exacerbate existing mood disorders. A comprehensive understanding of these mechanisms is critical for developing integrated therapeutic strategies that simultaneously address metabolic and psychiatric dysfunction. Antidepressant medications exhibit divergent effects on glucose metabolism. Tricyclic antidepressants, particularly amitriptyline and nortriptyline, worsen metabolic profiles by exacerbating insulin resistance, promoting weight gain, and inducing hyperglycemia, thus increasing the risk of diabetes with prolonged use. Therefore, tricyclic antidepressants should be avoided in metabolically vulnerable populations unless no alternatives exist. Mirtazapine presents a paradoxical profile: while its appetite-stimulating effects often lead to weight gain (a known risk factor for insulin resistance), some evidence suggests possible preservation of β-cell function, necessitating cautious use of mirtazapine in individuals with metabolic syndrome.
Depression, characterized by significant psychological and physiological disturbances, has been shown to be closely related to insulin resistance (IR) and signs of biological aging. Pheno-age acceleration (PhenoAgeAccel), which quantifies the discrepancy between biological and chronological age, serves as a reliable indicator of accelerated aging.
The coexistence of a low estimated glucose clearance rate (eGDR) and depressive symptoms significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in middle-aged and older adults without pre-existing CVD. These findings underscore the critical need to integrate metabolic and psychological assessments into CVD risk stratification frameworks. Dual-domain interventions addressing both insulin resistance and depression could represent a promising strategy for early CVD prevention. Further research is warranted to elucidate the mechanisms linking these factors and to develop targeted prevention strategies for subgroups of high-risk populations.
The inability to perform glucose clearance results in increased β-cell insulin production and hyperinsulinemia. Insulin resistance (IR) affects physiology in many ways, causing hyperglycemia, hypertension, dyslipidemia, visceral adiposity, hyperuricemia, elevated inflammatory markers, and endothelial dysfunction. If it persists, it can lead to the development of metabolic syndrome, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), cardiovascular disease (CVD), Alzheimer's disease (AD), and, most commonly, when beta cells cannot keep up and insulin production gradually declines until it stops, type 2 diabetes mellitus. Although inflammation has been shown to play a significant role in the development of IR, a recent study has demonstrated that insulin resistance precedes and causes inflammation in adipose tissue.
Interestingly, nutrients such as resveratrol, anthocyanin extracts from purple plants, curcumin, and flavonoids have a relevant role in improving insulin resistance at the molecular level. Caloric restriction is a non-pharmacological intervention known to improve age-related metabolic defects, including insulin resistance. miRNA expression levels may represent a predictive tool for age-related alterations.
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