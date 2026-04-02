★The Slim-Down Secret That Doesn't Require Injections
★ TOP STORY
The Slim-Down Secret That Doesn’t Require Injections
Subtle changes in microbial balance and cellular signaling can quietly influence how your body allocates fuel, regulates hunger cues, and responds to effort - often long before standard labs or surface symptoms reveal what’s actually happening.
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Consider for a moment how we got here. It took decades, over a century of manipulations to convert from American Natives living with the land, the settlers living off the land to be replaced step by step to these totally artificial systems to provide lot's of calories; but empty of Life, empty of Nutrients, Nutrition. Empty of Life, Health yet fuel feeding many social systems; Oil, Finance, Tech, chemical and medical and a Morbidly Obese 1%'s Wallets, Power and ability to Control.
Be it as it may, it is so unfortunate it has taken so long to regain, remember what once what was. The possible positive because of this imbalance of what should be and what actually is now, is so extreme the standard playbook is having trouble covering it all up. Then too, because of the disruption we now have looked into deeper corners, in ways we wouldn't have so as to know how to Live With Creation, to allow Creation to afford us actual, real, solid Health. What is needed has been here all along. Now with growing use of Real Biodynamic Regenerative Sustainable Organic Farming Methods the attempts to high jack, to pull all back into their methods, the difference is glaring, so extreme their sales pitch falls far short of their claims.
If able to experience proper prepared grown foods the difference is hard to miss. Instead of buzzed up, cravings and crashes, Real Foods fills us with Life, Life Forces and builds, repairs what todays article shares. Cool Beans!!! It took over a Century to get here and things may seem to be moving to slow, yet considering the massive stacked deck stranglehold Big $$$$ has had, things are moving, And, any movement for decades has been attacked harshly, hard and any movement at all of scale has not been possible. The need is for Victory for Peace Gardens coming from the Bottom Up - Local! Anything from the Top Down even if at first seems benign, will eventually end up being the same old, same old. They have no incentive to let go of their integrated Trillions to enforce toxic empty calories making us sick and easy to control. Just Sayn'
Key points highlighted by Dr. Mercola. Consider the following:
1) The stable satiety effect of fiber, especially soluble fiber, is due to its ability to absorb water and form a viscous gel in the digestive tract. This promotes slow gastric acidity, producing a feeling of fullness after eating and stimulating the release of hormones like GLP-1 and PYY in the gut, which send direct signals to the brain to reduce appetite.
2) By preventing sharp spikes in blood glucose, fiber reduces the excessive secretion of insulin, the main hormone for fat storage. This allows the body to access its own adipose tissue reserves for energy.
3) High-fiber foods typically require more chewing time. This gives the brain time to register that the body is receiving food. Vegetables and legumes allow for the consumption of a larger volume of food with a significantly lower caloric intake compared to processed foods. Soluble fiber, such as oats, legumes, flax seeds, carrots, etc., forms a gel that reduces cholesterol and controls blood sugar. Insoluble fiber, such as wheat bran, fruit peels, nuts, and leafy greens, accelerates digestion and adds bulk. Combining whole grains, tubers, seeds, and plenty of cruciferous or leafy vegetables provides the full spectrum of benefits.
4) When fiber reaches the colon, it is fermented by the gut microbiota. This process produces byproducts called short-chain fatty acids, which improve insulin sensitivity and stimulate fat burning by increasing basal metabolic rate. Cooked and cooled rice or potatoes, and legumes, feed beneficial bacteria and improve metabolism.
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2024.1510564/full (2024)
https://www.mdpi.com/2673-4168/5/4/88 (2025).--
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001435 (2026).-
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/394137623_Evaluation_of_the_effect_of_dietary_soluble_corn_fiber_on_metabolic_activity_and_colonic_microbiota_composition_in_patients_with_dysbiosis_and_obesity#:~:text=In%20the%20baby%20and%20adult%20models%2C%20M%2DSHIME%C2%AE,increased%20SCFA%20production%20in%20all%20age%20groups.(2025).--