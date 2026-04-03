★The Gut Fuel That Quietly Governs Metabolic Signals
★ TOP STORY
The Gut Fuel That Quietly Governs Metabolic Signals
When this microbe-driven fuel supply falters, the signals that coordinate energy use, hormone timing, and metabolic stability begin shifting in subtle ways that rarely show up on standard tests.
Advertisement
Enjoy the Endless Benefits of Magnesium + Free Shipping for a Limited Time
With its ability to cross your blood-brain barrier and penetrate cell membranes, this preferred form of magnesium is ideal for powerfully supporting your cognitive function, normal detoxification process, and more. Our premium, high-absorption formula makes it easy for you to get the amount you need to support your overall health.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
Can Humidifiers Help Ease Your Skin Problems During Winter?
If the winter air leaves your skin uncomfortably dry and itchy, you’re not alone. Here’s why using a humidifier might be your best defense against skin dryness during this chilly season.
CDC Adjusts Childhood Vaccine Guidelines - Here’s What’s Changing
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has scaled back its childhood vaccine schedule, shifting several shots to risk-based or optional categories.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Want Greater Focus and Better Recollection? Try Our Nootropic Formula
Providing care and feeding for your brain requires special substances that can cross your blood-brain barrier. Meet Fisetin and Spermidine, our plant-based formula that can help protect your brain and nerve cells from the normal signs of aging, including damage from oxidative stress. Gain the mental edge you deserve with greater focus, more alertness, and better recall at any age, and order your supply today.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Butyrate is a great friend. Other aspects to consider regarding dietary fiber:
1) The stable satiety effect of fiber, especially soluble fiber, is due to its ability to absorb water and form a viscous gel in the digestive tract. This promotes slow gastric acidity, producing a feeling of fullness after eating and stimulating the release of hormones like GLP-1 and PYY in the intestine, which send direct signals to the brain to reduce appetite.
2) By preventing sharp spikes in blood glucose, fiber reduces the excessive secretion of insulin, the main hormone for fat storage, making it easier for the body to access its own adipose tissue reserves for energy.
3) High-fiber foods usually require more chewing time. This gives the brain time to register that the body is receiving food. Vegetables and legumes allow you to consume a larger volume of food with a significantly lower caloric intake compared to processed foods. Soluble fiber, such as oats, legumes, flax seeds, carrots, etc., forms a gel that reduces cholesterol and controls glucose. Insoluble fiber, such as wheat bran, fruit peels, nuts, and leafy greens, accelerates digestion and adds bulk. Combining whole grains, tubers, seeds, and plenty of cruciferous or leafy vegetables provides the full spectrum of benefits.
4) When fiber reaches the colon, it is fermented by the gut microbiota. This process produces byproducts called short-chain fatty acids, which improve insulin sensitivity and stimulate fat burning by increasing basal metabolic rate. Cooked and cooled rice or potatoes, and legumes, feed beneficial bacteria and improve metabolism.
4) https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2024.1510564/full (2024)
https://www.mdpi.com/2673-4168/5/4/88 (2025)
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001435 (2026).-
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/394137623_Evaluation_of_the_effect_of_dietary_soluble_corn_fiber_on_metabolic_activity_and_colonic_microbiota_composition_in_patients_with_dysbiosis_and_obesity#:~:text=In%20the%20baby%20and%20adult%20models%2C%20M%2DSHIME%C2%AE,increased%20SCFA%20production%20in%20all%20age%20groups.(2025).--
SATIETY INDEX
The concept of the Satiety Index (SI) was popularized by the study of Dr. Susanna Holt. In the plant world, this index reveals surprising facts: not all carbohydrates are equally "filling," and the structure of the food is as important as its calories.
There are a few common characteristics of highly satiating foods.
1) Foods that are more filling (i.e., have a high satiety index) tend to have more protein. Protein is considered to be more filling than either carbohydrates or fats.
2) They also tend to have more fiber. Because fiber is not digested, it provides bulk. This bulk tends to help you feel full longer because it slows down emptying of the stomach and digestion time.
3) Highly satiating foods tend to have more volume for the same amount of calories; this means they tend to take up more space with water or air.
4) Highly satiating foods are also generally whole and less processed.
The following details the ranking and the factors that make certain vegetables exceptionally satiating, based on evidence updated to 2026: Using white bread as a reference (Index 100%).
Boiled Potato 323%. This is the food with the highest satiating index discovered to date. Its high water and resistant starch content (when cooled) maximizes gastric distension.
Oats (Porridge) 209%. Contains beta-glucans, a soluble fiber that forms a dense gel, delaying stomach emptying.
Oranges/Apples 197% - 202%. The combination of pectin fiber and high water content makes them much more satiating than their juice versions.
Whole Wheat Pasta 188%. Its density and prolonged chewing send early satiety signals.
Legumes (Lentils/Beans) 168%. Rich in fiber and plant protein, a "double" combination for hormonal satiety.
Nuts ~150%. Although they are high in calories, their healthy fat and fiber content generates a lasting feeling of fullness, albeit with a smaller initial volume.
A whole apple has a much higher satiety index than applesauce, and this is higher than that of apple juice. Maintaining the original matrix of the plant is key.
Soluble fiber not only manages weight but is also critical for reducing metabolic inflammation and improving insulin sensitivity. They prioritize patterns based on minimally processed plant foods because of their ability to automatically adjust energy intake thanks to the Satiety Index of whole grains, legumes, and nuts.
https://www.nolimitsfitnessfl.com/what-is-the-satiety-index (2018).----
https://optimisingnutrition.com/satiety-index/ (2023).---
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/15-incredibly-filling-foods#TOC_TITLE_HDR_3 (2023).-
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10534273/ (2023).-
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK559033/ (2025).--
https://fruselva.com/plant-based-2026-health-science-and-innovation-for-transformative-eating/ (2026).—
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK559033/ (2025).—
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001435 (2026).--
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK559033/#:~:text=Issues%20of%20Concern.%20High%20consumption%20of%20ultraprocessed,from%20meeting%20the%20recommended%20dietary%20fiber%20intake. (2025).—
https://medium.com/@fittneedt/the-potato-has-been-lied-about-for-decades-4880851d9c46 (2025).-
https://minvshop.com/A1838/?cep=AMqImoldVt0ChYGFCkuB9qfS-Z07Xq6-vOppZXYI1ndbZtUyxwlhzbmFbZAxme3HIHiVZcl8wf2klzy2EnWg-x6jdTOgm4g7FpCHJfz_TTnkfp-Dch8_mYLFfF-yC6O0CyQZZNGzp4tdD8DofnVEVUfS0l7fwIGzaTRsN-BodpfJj5vK3TRHSlZnobC5D_gtbd55hegzgZ_rGyni8zGYvWbc44bSegNhKZjLMO3KY2blNDlLlJBkTdu6AesmwVHtp7MEADyQ10s0lYDfQqgHTuqUUq-LPR1_cAxSu20hwJh7pLrGzSa6HAalt5x78nzC15CxhjFOrUz7u9YIEAVyXEziEtTYhbjukh7UdKRuGLBEsFMFaq8AZsqTq1lMsrz4WYb0xMyy2z6xxIQd3Ii0kPnwprwmaaxXCDPF_ZfslqYCaPGVuY0BpVL8gBv6wHKp&lptoken=17d07550066707555337#:~:text=Fermentable%20fibers%20serve%20as%20substrates%20for%20colonic,that%20suppress%20appetite%20and%20enhance%20energy%20expenditure
***"This isn't just a backup system — it's your original blueprint. Restoring it unlocks the metabolic harmony pharmaceuticals try to imitate."***
Allopathic Research overall is good to find such things, such processes as what and why the Gut is a foundation for physical, mental, emotional and energy needs for those to be healthy. Once such processes are found however, less effort is put towards how to allow our built in too provide what they are designed for....we get Marketing, PR for inferior Artificial Substitutes. Artificial and with severe visible side effects. Then keep pushing the slate of meds to dampen symptoms so the public continues to consume the very offenders causing such things in the first place.
Currently the ability to grow actual solid health building foods and provide them are buried by Massive Monopolies who despite their crocodile tears about to much regulation, use those regulations they can absorb easily, but the small scale Local Producers of Real Food can't. At the same time, the few who can struggle on are put in a position of higher costs to try to break even.
The Machine's PR crows efficiency but what does that actually mean? The Industrial Commodity/Ultra-Processed Foods is efficient creating a monopoly, with less and less produced by human hands and delivering any profits to fewer individuals. ( Already morbidly wealthy.) Just as serious, severely consolidated, centralized so what may have at once time been a moderate disruption in the food supply chain can create huge swings in the commodities markets and the publics needs. The Commodities Exchange is another Casino like the Stock Market where the 1% play with futures, hoping to buy low, sell high.
Decentralized Short Stable Supply Lines make us strong and stable, resilient and true Regenerative, Sustainable, Organic fare give us a Gut to provide such things as the Butyrate with the best chance to allow our given built in health processes can function to provide energy, physical, emotional Health!