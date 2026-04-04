★Is This Nutrient Supporting You or Overwhelming Your System?
★ TOP STORY
Is This Nutrient Supporting You or Overwhelming Your System?
Its effects may have less to do with the food itself and more to do with the current state of your gut lining, microbial balance, and metabolic resilience - factors that quietly determine whether it restores stability or adds unexpected strain.
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Another thank you Doc and Staff for giving us the context, getting into the weeds to reveal the bigger picture. A clear warning and a heads up to be wary of the usual High Jacking, the Resistance is Futile, You Will Be Assimilated! * "When PepsiCo's CEO publicly declares that "fiber will be the next protein," it signals more than a nutrition trend — It signals a marketing gold rush. And that should give health-conscious consumers pause." * Amen to that!
I don't know it all because no one knows it all, so we are stuck with trying to keep up as best we can. When some of us have had reason to focus on health matters and how such things as fiber, types of fiber, how and when they are used in detail, it may be unfortunate but a majority are not going to see, hear the whole picture. They are going to see and hear those around them who either have done the research, or engaged with someone who has been exposed to know much of the basic reasoning behind it; This leaves things ripe for the massive Messaging Machine to feed a majority. Those who are getting what they understand as a hearsay, to sign up for New and Improved Pepsi, Now With Fiber Added. Through the decades hosts of products with - and now with Vit C, or D, Iron Fortified, or Now Fat Free, pick one, there are so many to choose from. (If the Memory is Working it seems at one time Fiber was considered unnecessary, and at one time removed, promoted as to be more healthy.)
Also very important, *"Kersten emphasizes that people eat foods, not isolated nutrients, and that focusing on one ingredient risks repeating the same mistakes seen during the protein boom. Fiber enthusiasm helps only when it improves overall dietary patterns rather than just adding functional claims to ultra-processed foods."* When we eat the Real Deal, properly grown foods in the proper proportions they have not only the fiber to begin with, little need to add any, but also Real Foods will carry a large variety of microbes to keep our Gut, and our Bodies healthy as they have been designed to be without artificial additives.
Artificial additives create artificial unhealthy people.
Interesting recommendations. Considering fiber in relation to the gut microbiota, insulin resistance, and obesity. There is growing evidence of the beneficial effects of dietary fiber intake on human health. Mechanistic research has shown that the physiological functions of different dietary fibers depend largely on their physicochemical characteristics, one of which is solubility. Compared to insoluble dietary fiber, soluble dietary fiber is easily accessible and metabolized by microorganisms that break it down in the gut, producing a number of beneficial and functional metabolites.
In a study based on the significant abundance of potential pathogens, the microbiota of the non-vegetarian group showed an abundance of potential pathogens such as Bilophila wadsworthia, Escherichia coli, and E. hermannii, while that of the vegetarian group contained only Klebsiella pneumoniae. These results implied that the gut microbiota of vegetarians, with its high abundance of P. copri and low diversity of potential pathogens, could be a way to maintain good health.
Both polyphenols and dietary fiber play a crucial role in protecting human health and can produce butyrate through fermentation by the gut microbiota. The interaction of polyphenols with dietary fiber affects their bioaccessibility in the upper and lower parts of the digestive tract. Dietary fiber, polyphenols, their conjugates, and their metabolites modulate the population and diversity of the microbiome. Consuming dietary fibers rich in polyphenols, such as pomegranate, cranberry, berries, and tea, improves gut health.
It is important to note that in recent years, our understanding of the mechanisms involved has deepened, highlighting the crucial role of the gut microbiota in this process through the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) and other functional metabolites. The decline in dietary fiber intake over centuries has fostered a gut microbiota detrimental to human health, leading to a global epidemic of diabetes, cancer, and other non-communicable diseases. The gut microbiota's response to increased dietary fiber availability can vary depending on the type, level, and duration of intake, demonstrating specific cutoff thresholds for each type of dietary fiber.
Dietary fiber can be classified into three types based on the physiological properties of its resistant carbohydrate polymerization with 3 to 9 monomeric units (MU): 1) non-starch polysaccharides (NSPs) (MU ≥ 10); 2) resistant starches (RS) (MU ≥ 10); and 3) resistant/non-digestible oligosaccharides (ROS) (MU: 3–9). NSPs primarily include cellulose, hemicellulose, pectins, inulin, and various hydrocolloids. Inulin is a fructan containing 2 to 60 fructose units. When MU <10, inulin is also recognized as a fructooligosaccharide (FOS), a well-documented prebiotic. Reactive starches (RS) can be further classified into RS 1 to RS 5, which can be derived from ground grains and seeds (RS 1), raw potatoes, corn, and green plantains (RS 2), cooked and cooled potatoes and corn flakes (RS 3), bakery products (RS 4), and fried rice chips (RS 5). Reactive oxygen species (ROS) consist of 3–9 MU, many of which are named after polymerized monosaccharides, such as galactooligosaccharides (GOS), xylooligosaccharides (XOS), and galactosides. Dietary fibers escape digestion in the upper gastrointestinal tract and are fermented by bacteria in the colon. The degree of polymerization, particle size, solubility, viscosity, and other characteristics of dietary fiber can influence its fermentability and bacterial specificity. Fibers with a low degree of polymerization can be broken down into small molecules in the intestine with rapid fermentation; these small particles are more likely to be exposed to microbial enzymes. In contrast, soluble and viscous fibers, with their high water-holding capacity and ability to form stool, and therefore limited exposure to microbes, are resistant to fermentation. The various interactions between monomer chains and enzymes influence bacterial growth, resulting in fiber-specific gut microbiota.
Dietary fibers escape digestion in the upper gastrointestinal tract and are fermented by bacteria in the colon.
The degree of polymerization, particle size, solubility, viscosity, and other characteristics of dietary fiber can influence fiber fermentability and bacterial specificity. Fibers with a low degree of polymerization can degrade into small molecules in the intestine with rapid fermentation; small particles are more likely to be exposed to microbial enzymes. In contrast, soluble and viscous fibers, with a high water-holding capacity and stool-forming capacity, and therefore limited exposure to microbes, are resistant to fermentation. The various interactions between monomer chains and enzymes influence bacterial growth, resulting in fiber-specific gut microbiota. Single-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) have multiple beneficial effects on the epithelial, immune, nervous, and vascular systems. A decrease in the production of these metabolites has been linked to several diseases, including intestinal inflammation, diabetes, liver cirrhosis, and atherosclerosis. Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) play a crucial role in improving gastrointestinal health by acting locally in the gut. These metabolites help preserve the integrity of the intestinal barrier, which aids in nutrient absorption and blocks pathogens and harmful substances. Hypotheses regarding the potential mechanisms of fiber's anti-inflammatory effects include a direct impact on immune cells (e.g., for pectin), fermentation to short-chain pleiotropic fatty acids (only for fermentable fiber), modulation of the gut microbiome toward greater diversity, changes in bile acid metabolism, differential release of intestinal hormones (such as glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide [GIP]), and improved insulin resistance. Furthermore, the contribution of phytate-mediated antioxidant and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action should be considered. The gut microbiota plays a vital role in the synthesis of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, as well as metabolites like short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). Alterations in the composition of the microbiota are called dysbiosis, which has been associated with systemic inflammation and chronic stress.
Dietary fiber demonstrates several potential beneficial effects for both healthy and frail older adults. First, by modulating age-related inflammation, it contributes to improved clinical outcomes in various age-related conditions. The effects on age-related inflammation are primarily mediated by the improvement of age-related gut dysbiosis, which contributes to the development of leaky gut and the low-grade chronic inflammation associated with various chronic diseases and frailty. Furthermore, modulating the gut microbiota through fiber administration impacts metabolic health and insulin sensitivity, which is partially determined by metabolic phenotype.
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