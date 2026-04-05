★Does This Invisible Breakdown Age You from the Inside Out?
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Does This Invisible Breakdown Age You from the Inside Out?
Blood flow, immunity, and energy unravel together in a slow-motion collapse that masquerades as everyday fatigue until serious damage is already underway.
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This review and other studies report that GABA is a major inhibitory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, modulating synaptic transmission, promoting neuronal development and relaxation, and preventing insomnia and depression. GABA has antihypertensive, antidiabetic, anticancer, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antiallergic, hepatoprotective, and intestinal-protective effects. GABA may suppress neurodegeneration and improve memory, as well as cognitive brain functions, neurodegenerative and cerebrovascular diseases, neuroinfections, and insomnia. Hypertension can contribute to fatigue. Fatigue, or extreme tiredness, is a common symptom of diabetes. GABA and natural products enriched with GABA have been shown to be effective agents for reducing blood glucose, attenuating insulin resistance, stimulating insulin release, and preventing pancreatic damage.
Sprouted rice and fermented foods contain a significant amount of GABA and possess potential antidiabetic activity, increasing superoxide dismutase and glutathione peroxidase activity in the cerebral cortex.
An altered gut microbiota, mucosal barrier dysfunction, and aberrant intestinal immunity contribute to the pathogenesis of chronic fatigue.
GABA combats intestinal inflammation and improves the intestinal epithelial barrier. GABA tea extract exhibited inhibitory activity.
GABA has an effect on growth performance, intestinal immunity, and the gut microflora of weaned piglets. GABA improved growth performance, inhibited the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines, promoted the expression of anti-inflammatory cytokines, and increased dominant microbial populations, community richness, and ileal microbiota diversity.
https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/24/15/2678/htm (2019).---
https://www.thesciencebrigade.com/jst/article/view/164 (2024).--
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.jafc.3c07260 (2024).---
GABA and the vagus nerve collaborate to control how the gut microbiota affects brain function. Insomnia is an inflammatory response associated with an altered gut microbiota that damages the intestinal barrier function, increases permeability, impairs the body's immune function, and predisposes to fatigue.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332223001324 (2023).--- GABA is closely associated with intrinsic factors that contribute to physical performance and muscle dysfunction. Research shows that GABA production in the brain increases after an 8- to 20-minute session of vigorous exercise.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-41628-x (2023).--
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/02/160225101241.htm (2016).---- Post-exercise supplementation with GABA and protein may help improve training-induced muscle hypertrophy.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6522239/ (2019).--- Research shows that meditation can increase GABA production in your brain, as well as increase its activity. To get this boost, meditate for at least 20 minutes every day. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4769029/ (2015). Green tea, white tea, and oolong tea naturally have high amounts of GABA. Some tea companies also add GABA to their tea blends for an extra boost. If you already enjoy drinking tea, this is probably the easiest way to increase your GABA naturally.
https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/health/gaba-supplements-glorious-gimmicky-or-just-garbage (2018). You practice yoga for 60 minutes a day, 3 times a week for 12 weeks. Brain scans showed an increase in GABA in your brains. Participants also reported improved mood and decreased anxiety.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3111147/ (2015).---