★Why This Powerful Superfood Deserves a Spot in Your Kitchen
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Why This Powerful Superfood Deserves a Spot in Your Kitchen
From natural nitric oxide support to antioxidant defense and sustained hydration, it delivers a rare combination of benefits that makes daily wellness surprisingly simple.
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Great information about watermelon. Watermelon is a quintessential summer fruit packed with phytochemicals. In watermelon, the hydrophilic antioxidant capacity is attributed to polyphenols. Polyphenolic substances are essential antioxidants classified as phenolic acids, lignans, flavonoids, and stilbenes. The polyphenol structure consists of at least two hydroxyl groups linked by an aromatic ring. In fruits and vegetables, polyphenolic compounds are responsible for the greatest antioxidant activity. Results obtained from different cultivars have shown that red-fleshed watermelons contain a higher quantity of phytochemicals with antioxidant activity. Citrulline is an effective hydroxyl radical scavenger and a satisfactory antioxidant. Although it can be synthesized by our bodies using L-glutamine, its natural source is comparatively more bioavailable. Therefore, it plays an important role in boosting our immune system. The concentration of citrulline in watermelon pulp ranges from 70 to 360 mg/100 g. Rats fed watermelon were found to have lower blood lipids, reduced inflammation, and increased antioxidant capacity due to the modulation of related genes. Citrulline, one of the main bioactive components of watermelon, is reported to be responsible for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant potential. Furthermore, the β-carotene and lycopene content also enhanced its antioxidant activity. These phytochemicals have been reported for their pharmacological activities and therapeutic properties as analgesic, laxative, antigiardial, gastroprotective, hepatoprotective, antibacterial, antifungal, antimicrobial, antiulcer, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory agents. Watermelons, or C. lanatus, contain more than 10 classes of cucurbitacins and their derivatives, which are useful as cancer cell inhibitors and due to their anti-inflammatory properties.
Watermelon has the ability to promote the body's own natural healing process, playing a role in both preventing and improving various diseases by suppressing free radicals and reducing oxidative stress, which leads to a decreased risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, hypertension, diabetes, skin problems, cardiovascular disease, and asthma. It is also beneficial for obese women, pregnant women, athletes, smokers, and those with alcohol dependence.
The total polyphenol content of fresh watermelon juice is reported to be 16.94 to 20.23 mg GAE/100 ml. Growing scientific evidence has suggested that, due to its antioxidant properties, daily consumption of polyphenol-rich foods and beverages induces positive effects on human health, resulting in specific biological activities that affect gene expression, cell signaling, and cell adhesion. These benefits are related to the modulation of multiple signaling pathways in pancreatic β cells, skeletal muscle fibers, hepatocytes, adipocytes, and their antioxidant effects.
Phytochemicals such as lycopene and β-carotene have demonstrated antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hypotensive properties; therefore, their inclusion in the diet produces positive effects on the human body. They (1) prevent oxidative changes in the structure of plasma lipoproteins, (2) prevent macular degeneration and the development of cataracts, (3) prevent the formation of oxidized LDL, (4) reduce the bioavailability of nitric oxide and synthesize prostacyclin (PGI2), which causes blood vessels to relax and constrict. They can also improve immune system function and inhibit tumor progression in some types of cancer.
Watermelon consumption provides long-term health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease, improving blood pressure in patients with hypertension, decreasing LDL oxidation, and exerting a cardioprotective effect. Compared to well-known fruits like tomatoes, strawberries, and guavas, watermelon has a higher antioxidant capacity. Due to its reported nutrients, watermelon is considered a medicinal plant. Watermelon is a good source of minerals and vitamins, containing 11 minerals and 19 vitamins. It has vitamins such as thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and folic acid. It also contains minerals such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, and iron. Because of these properties, watermelon consumption can be helpful in maintaining the body's acid-base balance, which plays an important role in normal physiology, including maintaining appetite and digestion. Furthermore, minerals like calcium and potassium play an important role in cell regulation, maintaining cell structure, and the process of cell differentiation. The presence of vitamins makes watermelon useful for supporting normal vision and skin health, controlling cholesterol, supporting normal appetite and nervous system function, and may be involved in normal muscle contraction.
Lycopene is a strong antioxidant; therefore, it is an effective free radical scavenger and oxygen quencher among all carotenoids. In fact, the scavenging rate of lycopene is higher than that of β-carotene and tocopherol; studies have shown that lycopene is twice as potent as β-carotene and ten times more potent than α-tocopherol in terms of its singlet oxygen-quenching capacity. Initially, tomatoes were reported to contain the highest amount of lycopene of all fruits.
A recent study has reported that watermelon is the fruit with the highest bioavailable lycopene, approximately 60% more than that found in tomatoes, making it the leading lycopene source among fresh produce. Heat processing induces isomerization of lycopene bioavailability.
Lycopene prevents inflammation by reducing the production of pro-inflammatory mediators, including interleukins, nitric oxide, tumor necrosis factor, and nuclear transcription factor in macrophages affected by cardiovascular disease (CVD) and stroke. Evidence in the literature shows that lycopene has tumor-suppressing activity; it also decreases cell proliferation induced by insulin-like growth factors, which affect mitogens in various cancer cell lines, and further inhibits abnormal cell growth in the body. Furthermore, the regulation of gap-junction communication in embryonic fibroblast cells contributes to lycopene's anticancer effects. As a result, the intake of lycopene-containing products is associated with a lower incidence of cervical, breast, bladder, and prostate cancer.
Citrulline has been found to be effective in areas such as skeletal health, pharmacology, immunology, and neurology. It has been reported to improve sexual stamina and erectile function. As an amino acid, it is important for young adults with trauma, burns, massive small bowel resection, and kidney failure. It has also been found to be important in the prevention of anemia.
Both watermelon and cucumber juice effectively reduce blood pressure in hypertensive patients. However, there is a significant difference between the two interventions in terms of diastolic blood pressure reduction.
This study demonstrates that watermelon juice and byproduct extracts contain amphiphilic bioactives (i.e., polar lipids with MUFA or ω-3 PUFAs in their structures, along with phenolic constituents and carotenoids) that contribute to measurable antioxidant and antithrombotic activities. Among the fractions analyzed, the amphiphilic TAC extracts demonstrated the most potent effects, exhibiting the lowest IC50 values against PAF- and ADP-induced platelet aggregation. ATR-FTIR and LC-MS analyses confirmed the presence of PUFA-rich phospholipids, carotenoids, and phenolic compounds, with the TAC fraction of byproducts showing a significantly higher ω-3 PUFA content and a more favorable ω-6/ω-3 ratio. These compositional differences are consistent with their greater biological activity. Overall, the findings highlight watermelon byproducts as a valuable and sustainable source of amphiphilic bioactives with potential for valorization in relevant nutraceutical and cosmetic applications.
Watermelon is a fruit that should be consumed both raw and processed, and it constitutes an important source of bioactive substances with therapeutic value, such as its content of phenolic compounds and carotenoids, which exert biological and pharmacological properties, such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, and antimicrobial activities, inhibiting or counteracting the pathophysiological mechanisms involved in cardiovascular diseases and other age-related degenerative pathologies.
*** "There's a reason potassium occurs naturally inside hydrating, mineral-rich fruit — not in isolated tablets — The delivery system matters. The co-factors matter." *** Spot on - the delivery system matters, so does what is being delivered and how good, clean chemical free foods interact throughout one body function system after another all matter. Allopathic research is useful to realize such things exists. Reducing an element down to its most concentrated form and throwing the rest out to give the Bean Counters something to market - not so much.