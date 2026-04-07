★The Everyday Habit That Speeds Up Aging
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The Everyday Habit That Speeds Up Aging
It keeps stress signals switched on, prevents true recovery, and quietly accelerates internal wear - even in people who believe they’re doing everything right.
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Excellent report by Dr. Mercola. It clearly shows that insufficient physical activity is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Exercise adaptation intensely suppresses the subsequent cortisol response to psychosocial stressors. Exercise plays a crucial role in influencing the vascular system and is essential for maintaining vascular health. Hemodynamic stimuli generated by exercise, such as stress, directly impact vascular structure and function, resulting in adaptive changes. Heat adaptation is also a popular strategy for combating the negative effects of heat stress.
When the HPA axis is activated by chronic stress, negative effects occur, impacting cardiovascular health such as:
---
1) Increased visceral fat deposits---
2) Decreased bone and connective tissue metabolism---
3) Increased insulin resistance---
4) Irritability and mood swings---
5) Altered perception of reality---
6) Reduced stress tolerance (increased perception of stress)---
7) Impaired decision-making and judgment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5988244/ (2013).—
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306453021002109 (2021).--
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10253890.2023.2199886 (2023).--
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fbioe.2024.1370234/full (2024).--
https://www.thieme-connect.com/products/ejournals/abstract/10.1055/a-2296-7604 (2024).--
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s42978-023-00263-8 (2024).--
https://www.aasrresearch.com/lander?oref=https%3A%2F%2Fscholar.google.com%2F (2025).—
https://vuir.vu.edu.au/49823/ (2025).--
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12867870/ (2026).-
https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/physrev.00015.2025 (2026).--
These reviews comprehensively explored the most recent evidence and potential mechanisms of various exercise modalities in relation to the incidence of atrial fibrillation (AF) and therapeutic outcomes. Multiple studies underscore the efficacy of moderate-intensity continuous training (MICT) in reducing the incidence of AF and symptom burden, making it the currently preferred exercise therapy for patients with AF. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) shows promise, potentially surpassing MICT, particularly in reducing age-related susceptibility to AF and improving symptoms and exercise capacity. Conversely, prolonged high-intensity endurance exercise exacerbates the risk of AF due to excessive exercise volume, with potential mechanisms including irreversible atrial remodeling, increased inflammation, and increased vagal tone. A J-shaped dose-response relationship exists between physical activity and cardiovascular health outcomes, where moderate exercise provides protection against many cardiovascular diseases, while chronic endurance exercise may promote atrial fibrillation (AF).
These adverse atrial effects associated with excessive daily exercise occurred despite improvements in aerobic conditioning, skeletal muscle adaptation, and physiological ventricular remodeling.
The specific atrial changes observed with exercise arise from excessive elevations in venous filling pressures during prolonged exercise sessions, with implications for all patients with atrial fibrillation.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1050173824000021 (2024).--
https://physoc.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1113/JP285697 (2024).--
https://academic.oup.com/ehjopen/article/5/2/oeaf025/8078332?guestAccessKey= (2025).-
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0167527326000604 (2026).--
This review examines the adaptive endocrine responses of the HPA axis, catecholamines, cytokines, growth hormone (GH), and prolactin (PRL) to a single session or regular exercise of three different types: resistance, high-intensity interval training (HIIE), and endurance exercise. The body's homeostasis can be threatened by external or internal stressors. When a threshold of the complex dynamic equilibrium described is reached, an adaptive compensatory response is initiated as part of an innate process developed through evolution to protect the body by restoring homeostasis (called allostasis). If the adaptive response exceeds a certain level, it can become harmful to the body. A single set of endurance exercise induces an increase in cortisol, while regular activation of the HPA axis induced by resistance exercise produces a relatively high increase in baseline cortisol levels; a single session or regular exercise induces similar maximal GH responses. Regular HIIE training reduces baseline cortisol concentrations, while the catecholamine response is reduced with regular HIIE compared to a single HIIE session. The HPA axis response to resistance exercise depends on the intensity and volume of the exercise. A single set of resistance exercise is characterized by mild stimulation of the HPA axis, while regular resistance training in older adults produces an attenuated inflammatory response and decreased resting cytokine concentrations.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11154-022-09758-1 (2023).--
We can also consider that progressive training and external factors influence the stress response. With the same absolute exercise intensity, the cortisol response may be lower after a physical training program. During submaximal exercise (short-duration, high-intensity work performed with a load exceeding that associated with maximal oxygen consumption), responses are influenced by several external factors. If submaximal exercise is below the critical intensity threshold, cortisol levels may not rise above resting levels or may even decrease. If the exercise is sufficiently long, levels may gradually rise over time above resting values. A low-carbohydrate diet for several days can increase the cortisol response to submaximal exercise. Extremely hot or cold temperatures can increase the cortisol response to an exercise session. The more a person trains, the more attenuated the cortisol response becomes to almost any level of submaximal exercise.
There is evidence that adaptation to exercise intensely suppresses the cortisol response to a psychosocial stressor. It has also been discovered that prolonged or severe stress inhibits the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis and its testosterone release, an effect that is mitigated by training.
When the HPA axis is activated by chronic stress, negative effects occur, such as:
1) Increased visceral fat deposits
2) Decreased bone and connective tissue metabolism
3) Increased insulin resistance
4) Irritability and mood swings
5) Altered perception of reality
6) Reduced stress tolerance (increased perception of stress)
7) Impaired decision-making and judgment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5988244/ (2013).—
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306453021002109 (2021).--
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10253890.2023.2199886 (2023).--
https://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/fulltext/S1550-4131(23)00459-X (2024).--
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0828282X24013205 (2025).--
https://vuir.vu.edu.au/49868/ (2026).--