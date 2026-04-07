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It keeps stress signals switched on, prevents true recovery, and quietly accelerates internal wear - even in people who believe they’re doing everything right.

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Most people ignore the twitches, jerks, and pulses that show up in muscle until they don’t go away. From stress to sleep to deeper signals, here’s how to decode what your body’s trying to tell you.

If you’re over 45 and struggle with snoring, fatigue, or restless sleep, your mental health could be at stake. New research shows that high risk of sleep apnea is strongly linked to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and psychological distress - even in adults who previously felt mentally well.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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