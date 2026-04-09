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Researchers are uncovering a forgotten metabolic loop that governs satiety and blood sugar automatically - but only when a specific internal fuel source is fully restored.

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Individually they’re potent, but combine them, and you have an antioxidant powerhouse that also helps support cognitive function and protect against cellular aging. Trust Quercetin and Pterostilbene Advanced to help support your cognitive function as well as healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels already in the normal range.

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Ticks are small, stealthy bugs that can attach to your skin and feed for days. If you’re heading outdoors, keep these tips in mind to reduce your risk of tick bites and tick-borne diseases.

Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.

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