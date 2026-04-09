★The Natural Path to GLP-1 Without Drugs
★ TOP STORY
The Natural Path to GLP-1 Without Drugs
Researchers are uncovering a forgotten metabolic loop that governs satiety and blood sugar automatically - but only when a specific internal fuel source is fully restored.
Advertisement
Two Powerful Antioxidants You Don’t Often See Together
Individually they’re potent, but combine them, and you have an antioxidant powerhouse that also helps support cognitive function and protect against cellular aging. Trust Quercetin and Pterostilbene Advanced to help support your cognitive function as well as healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels already in the normal range.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
How Ticks Cause Disease Without You Knowing
Ticks are small, stealthy bugs that can attach to your skin and feed for days. If you’re heading outdoors, keep these tips in mind to reduce your risk of tick bites and tick-borne diseases.
Weekly Health Quiz: Rebuild Your Gut Ecosystem, How Much Is Too Much Fiber, and Dealing with Fatigue
Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
This Synergistic Blend Supports Bone, Heart, and Immune Health
Your cardiovascular system, immune system, bones, and joints all depend on healthy calcium levels for optimal function. And your body needs a healthy balance of vitamins A, D, and K to properly absorb and utilize calcium. Our Vitamins ADK is formulated with an ideal ratio of these synergistic nutrients to help your body absorb calcium for overall health. Add it to your vitamin routine, and order yours today.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Interesting report. Dysbiosis is associated with the development of obesity. Changes in the ratio of Firmicutes to Bacteroidetes, particularly an increase in Firmicutes, can promote greater energy storage, appetite dysregulation, and increased inflammatory processes related to insulin resistance and other metabolic disorders. Fiber, plant proteins, and omega-3 fatty acids favor the growth of beneficial bacteria, while diets low in fiber and high in saturated fats promote dysbiosis. Polyphenols in overweight or obese adults can reduce metabolic endotoxemia, increase antioxidant activity, and promote the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs).
Aerobic exercise increases microbial diversity and favors the growth of beneficial bacterial strains. Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid produced by the gut microbiota when it ferments fiber. It shows potential for combating obesity by improving energy metabolism, reducing inflammation, increasing insulin sensitivity, controlling appetite, and strengthening the intestinal barrier, with studies suggesting improvements in BMI and fat reduction.
To stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria involved in the production of short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, we can use various nutrients and compounds found in plant-based foods, such as those found in green tea (matcha tea is the richest in antioxidant polyphenols), black tea, black grapes with skin, kiwis, oranges and other citrus fruits, blueberries, red plums, pomegranates, nuts, and seeds.
Quercetin is a flavonoid that has demonstrated its ability to improve the state of the gut microbiota. It is found in garlic, onions, leeks, apples with the peel, peppers, buckwheat, grapes, and green tea, among other plant-based foods.
Resistant starch is found in potatoes, rice, legumes, oats, dried pasta, parsnips, and sweet potatoes, produced by cooking and then cooling them in the refrigerator for 8 hours.
Prebiotic fibers are very effective at stimulating the growth of beneficial bacteria. They are found in vegetables in general, but especially in onions, leeks, asparagus, and artichokes. They are also found in oats and legumes. Fermented foods directly provide probiotics, that is, live bacteria. It is recommended to consume live foods daily, such as kimchi, sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt, tempeh, etc.
https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/26/3/682 (2021).--
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2022.1067647/full (2022).--
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2023.1098881/full (2023).--
https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/13/2/260 (2024).--
https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/13/2/387 (2025).-
https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/14/14/4933 (2025).--
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/9/1564 (2025).--
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/15/2468 (2025).--
Scientific evidence, such as that compiled in this report, indicates that the gut microbiota is fundamental to health. Akkermansia muciniphila is a gram-negative, anaerobic bacterium, a microorganism considered one of the "next-generation probiotics." Akkermansia muciniphila has antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-obesity effects, among others. When A. muciniphila colonizes the gut, its metabolites interact with the intestinal barrier, affecting host health by strengthening the intestinal barrier, regulating the metabolic functions of the intestinal and circulatory systems, and regulating immune functions. This action is the most significant, as its relationship to these diseases is inversely proportional to the concentration of this bacterium.
It has even been shown that this bacterium is found in higher concentrations in elderly individuals, while its concentration is reduced in people with inflammation or chronic diseases.
Thus, a lower abundance of Akkermansia has been found in individuals with inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, or Crohn's disease, showing a clear relationship with intestinal immunity. In patients with acute appendicitis, its severity was inversely correlated with the amount of Akkermansia present. Similarly, a lower abundance of this bacterium has been observed in individuals with psoriasis.
In addition to its association with beneficial effects on intestinal inflammation, the presence of Akkermansia muciniphila may mediate levels of hyperlipidemia and obesity. It has been observed that in individuals with high weight and body mass index, and elevated fasting cholesterol and glucose levels, the abundance of Akkermansia in the gut is lower than that found in the gut of individuals with normal weight, cholesterol, and glucose levels. This finding is linked to weight loss and its multiple health benefits in obesity and type 2 diabetes.
A meta-analysis reported that inulins, galactooligosaccharides (GOS), and polyphenols stimulate the growth of A. muciniphila in the gut. Furthermore, coexisting microbial communities of A. muciniphila, such as Eubacterium hallii and Bacteroides, exhibited an enhanced correlation with A. muciniphila.
A clinical study observed that colonization of the gut by a probiotic mixture based on Bifidobacterium longum and Lactobacillus rhamnosus increased the presence of Akkermansia muciniphila in the gut microbiota. Furthermore, Akkermansia muciniphila is also found in breast milk, being transferred to the breastfed infant, which explains its presence in the infant's gut during the early stages of life.
The intake of prebiotics (substances resistant to digestion and fermentable by bacteria in the colon) such as inulin stimulates the growth of this bacterium. Similarly, foods rich in polyphenols, such as pomegranate, blueberry, or the procyanidins found in apples or grapes, and the intake of unsaturated fatty acids play an important role in the abundance and maintenance of normal levels of Akkermansia muciniphila in the gut microbiota.
https://www.gutmicrobiotaforhealth.com/es/akkermansia-muciniphila-la-bacteria-que-podria-ayudar-a-combatir-el-sindrome-metabolico/ (2021).—
https://www.39ytu.com/ucam-capsa/akkermansia-muciniphila-la-bacteria-aliada-de-tu-organismo (2021).---
https://www.fundacionrenequinton.org/blog/akkermansia-muciniphila-bacteria-saludable/ (2021).--
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/1040841X.2022.2037506 (2023).--
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-47275-8 (2024).--
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2024.1370658/full (2024).--
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frmbi.2024.1276015/full (2024).--
https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2024/fo/d4fo00428k/unauth (2024).--
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202403.1697/v1 (2024).--