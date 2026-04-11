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The problem isn’t that the system doesn’t exist, it’s that it gets overwhelmed - and when that balance shifts, the debris doesn’t fully clear, setting the stage for trouble later.

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The risks of inhaling secondhand vape smoke are becoming harder to ignore as scientists trace what lingers in the air long after a puff. Learn what recent studies reveal about exposure and health risks.

Inflammation is a double-edged sword - it’s essential for healing but becomes destructive when it doesn’t shut off. Discover what researchers uncovered about immune cells that fail to shift into repair.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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