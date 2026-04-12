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New polling suggests millions of Americans now question the official story - and many say they’ve seen troubling vaccine reactions up close.

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📈 TRENDING NEWS

Who knew these delicious little ‘superfruits’ could have such a big impact on whole-body health? Here’s why wild blueberries continue to capture the attention of curious researchers.

Sleeping in a new place doesn’t fail because of the mattress - your brain deliberately keeps you alert while it decides if the environment is safe. Research reveals the exact neural circuit behind this response and shows how you can shorten the adjustment period.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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