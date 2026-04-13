★ TOP STORY

Some reflux patterns may reflect weak acid signaling rather than excess acid, meaning the long-term solution may involve rebuilding digestion instead of suppressing it.

Advertisement

The fourth most abundant mineral in your body, magnesium plays a versatile role by building your bones, DNA, and genetic material as well as supporting your cognitive function. Our formula delivers a full 2,000 mg of Magtein™ per serving, the preferred form of magnesium that offers better absorption without the discomfort. And with its remarkable ability to cross your blood-brain barrier and penetrate cell membranes, this essential mineral is one you can’t afford to miss out on.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Learn how to stoke the flames of your metabolic health by tweaking your diet. Find out how a balanced approach to eating can turn up the thermostat on your body’s energy production and help you feel more vibrant.

A study of Buddhist monks reveals meditation does far more than calm your mind - it reshapes how your brain processes information, shifts attention, and breaks repetitive thought loops. Brain scans show measurable changes in flexibility, focus, and mental reset that explain why consistent practice transforms everyday cognitive performance.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Give your body the building blocks for smoother movement, firmer skin, and stronger connective tissue. With amino acid blends that mirror collagen’s natural structure, this formula supports resilience where it’s needed most - your knees, hips, tendons, and skin. Formulated with trusted quality, it helps you stay active and confident at every stage of life. Try it now and feel the difference from within.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.