★Is the 'Out of Nowhere' Heart Attack Mostly a Myth?
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Is the ‘Out of Nowhere’ Heart Attack Mostly a Myth?
Data from two countries show that nearly every stroke and cardiac emergency followed a pattern of rising metabolic stress that could have been spotted early.
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It's worth mentioning the importance of having a blood test for lipoprotein(a), commonly known as Lp(a), which is a particle similar to LDL cholesterol (the "bad" cholesterol), but with a key structural difference: it has an additional protein called apolipoprotein(a) attached to it. This particular structure makes it an independent and highly specific cardiovascular risk factor. Below, I'll explain why it's relevant and how it behaves in the body.
Unlike conventional LDL, Lp(a) increases cardiovascular risk through three main mechanisms: Like LDL, it accumulates in the walls of arteries, promoting the formation of atherosclerotic plaques (fatty deposits). Apolipoprotein(a) transports oxidized phospholipids that irritate the arterial wall, accelerating vascular damage. Its structure is very similar to plasminogen (a molecule that helps dissolve blood clots). Lp(a) "tricks" the body by competing with plasminogen, making it harder to eliminate clots and increasing the risk of heart attacks or strokes. Lp(a) levels are 90% genetically determined.
Unlike total cholesterol or triglycerides, what you eat or how much you exercise has little effect on its concentration. Levels tend to remain constant throughout life. Therefore, current medical guidelines recommend measuring it at least once in a lifetime for adults, especially if there is a family history of premature cardiovascular disease.
Low risk: < 30 mg/dL (or < 75 nmol/L). High risk: > 50 mg/dL (or > 125 nmol/L).
A person can have very low and healthy LDL cholesterol but high Lp(a), which maintains a residual risk of heart problems that often goes undetected in routine blood tests.
The current medical approach is to aggressively control all other risk factors (blood pressure, glucose, LDL) to compensate for the genetic risk of Lp(a).
The impact of Lp(a) on the heart valves is one of the most important discoveries of the last decade in cardiology. Unlike common LDL cholesterol, which primarily affects the coronary arteries, Lp(a) has a special affinity for valve tissue, especially the aortic valve.
1. Calcified Aortic Stenosis
The strongest association is with aortic stenosis, which is the narrowing of the valve that allows blood to flow from the heart to the rest of the body. Infiltration: Lp(a) is a small, dense particle that easily penetrates the layers of the aortic valve. Inflammation and Oxidation: Once inside, the oxidized phospholipids carried by Lp(a) activate cells called fibroblasts, transforming them into something similar to bone cells (osteoblasts). Calcification: This process causes the valve, which should be flexible like a thin tissue, to fill with calcium deposits, become rigid, and be unable to open properly.
Since Lp(a) is difficult to lower with current drugs, valve protection focuses on keeping the "environment" as clean as possible to prevent Lp(a) from causing damage. Markers that help predict whether this process is active include: Marker Role in valve health Glucose and Insulin. Low levels (such as fasting insulin < 5 µIU/mL) reduce systemic inflammation that promotes calcification. Vitamin D3 and K2. K2 is crucial because it helps direct calcium to the bones and prevents it from being deposited in soft tissues such as the valves. Inflammation (CRP): A low C-reactive protein level indicates less "fire" in the system for Lp(a) to oxidize tissues, and all the other factors in Dr. Mercola's excellent report are relevant.
Imaging Tests: How to assess valve health? If we suspect Lp(a) is affecting the valves or arteries, blood tests are not enough. We need to "photograph" the tissue. The best tools are:
A. The "Calcium Score" (Coronary Calcium Score)
This is a quick, non-contrast CT scan that measures the amount of calcium in the arteries of the heart. Usefulness: It is the best predictor of actual cardiovascular risk. A score of 0 indicates that, despite having high Lp(a) or cholesterol, the body is not depositing calcium in the arteries. Limitation: It focuses primarily on the coronary arteries, not so much on the valves.
B. Color Doppler Echocardiogram
This is the gold standard test for heart valves. What it looks for: It measures the opening of the aortic valve, the speed at which blood flows, and whether there is stiffness (sclerosis). Advantage: It is completely harmless (ultrasound) and allows you to see the heart's function in real time.
C. Multidetector Cardiac CT (For Aortic Valve)
If the echocardiogram shows evidence of calcium, this test is much more accurate for quantifying the volume of calcium specifically in the valve. It is used to distinguish between a simply "old" valve and a valve actively calcified by inflammatory processes (such as those caused by Lp(a)).
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36030913/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27040402/
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/10.1161/ATV.0000000000000147
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsa1906848
https://evidence.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/EVIDoa2200047