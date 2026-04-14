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Data from two countries show that nearly every stroke and cardiac emergency followed a pattern of rising metabolic stress that could have been spotted early.

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The causes of chronic fatigue syndrome remained elusive until now. In a breakthrough study, researchers have identified a major cause - tick bites.

Think chills mean your fever is already high? Think again. Your brain flips on a warmth-seeking switch before your temperature peaks - and those chills help create the fever. Here’s why.

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