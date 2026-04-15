★The Strange Reason Certain Treatment Ideas Fade Away
★ TOP STORY
The Strange Reason Certain Treatment Ideas Fade Away
While vaccines dominated headlines, physicians quietly explored other strategies - but structural barriers shaped which ones you ever heard about.
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In tune with Dr. Mercola also this great article By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH with video (Apr 12, 2026)
WHEN MEDICAL INQUIRY AND EMPIRICISM STOPPED. A doctor-to-doctor confrontation over protocol-driven care, suppressed treatments, and the rise of compliance over clinical judgment
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/when-medical-inquiry-and-empiricism?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1119676&post_id=193338206&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
Since the outset of the disastrous pandemic response, just a few of my students, residents, and fellows have reached out to me to reflect on what’s happened. Dr Dustin Leek, is a physical medicine, rehabilitation, and pain management expert in Waxahachie, Texas. He was an intern rotating on my service many years ago and I was delighted to get an invitation to appear on this long-format podcast summarized by Alter AI.
“TRUST THE SCIENCE” — OR OBEY THE SYSTEM?
The conversation opens with a tension that runs through the entire interview: Dr. Dustin Leek questioning whether “science” during COVID-19 was truly about discovery—or about authority. McCullough responds by defining science as a method, not an institution, reinforcing Leek’s concern that the phrase “trust the science” became a rhetorical weapon. Together, they paint a picture of a system where disagreement wasn’t debated—it was labeled and dismissed. Leek repeatedly circles back to this, noting how quickly nuance disappeared and absolutism took over.
CLINICAL JUDGMENT VS. COOKBOOK MEDICINE
Leek, coming from pain management, highlights something frontline doctors instantly recognize: patients don’t fit into neat trial boxes. He challenges the overreliance on randomized controlled trials, pointing out that real-world care depends on subjective variables—pain, expectations, individual biology.
McCullough builds on this, but it’s Leek who grounds the issue: medicine became protocol-driven, stripping physicians of flexibility. The result? A system that prioritized uniformity over outcomes. Leek’s examples—like epidural injections being dismissed due to data interpretation—mirror what he sees as a broader trend: numbers replacing judgment.
“DO NOTHING UNTIL THEY’RE DYING”
One of the most striking exchanges comes when Leek reacts to the early pandemic response. He’s clearly unsettled by the idea that physicians were essentially told to wait until patients deteriorated before acting.
Both agree that early outpatient treatment was largely ignored. Leek frames this as bizarre from a clinical standpoint—why would medicine abandon intervention at the stage where it’s typically most effective? His perspective as a practicing physician adds weight here: this wasn’t abstract policy—it contradicted everything doctors are trained to do.
WHEN PHARMACISTS OVERRIDE DOCTORS
Leek shares a personal experience that cuts through theory: he tried prescribing ivermectin and was blocked by a pharmacist. His reaction is blunt—since when does someone else dictate treatment decisions for your patient?
This becomes a key moment. It’s no longer about institutions at a distance; it’s about loss of authority at the point of care. Leek recognizes this as a systemic shift, comparing it to increasing restrictions he’s seen in pain management. The implication is clear: COVID didn’t create this trend—it accelerated it.
COORDINATION WITHOUT COORDINATION?
Leek repeatedly returns to one unsettling observation: the uniformity of the response. Across countries, systems, and professions, the same patterns emerged—suppression of certain treatments, identical messaging, similar restrictions.
What bothers him isn’t just that it happened, but how seamless it appeared. He openly wrestles with the question: how do so many independent actors behave the same way without obvious coordination? His tone isn’t conspiratorial—it’s analytical, almost incredulous.
COMPLIANCE OVER IMMUNITY
Leek brings up a critical contradiction many noticed: natural immunity was dismissed, while vaccination was enforced regardless of prior infection. He recalls his own experience—having recovered from COVID-19 and still being told to vaccinate.
This becomes a turning point in the discussion. For Leek, this wasn’t just questionable policy—it signaled that the goal might not be purely medical. If immunity wasn’t the metric, then what was? The conversation leans toward a provocative answer: compliance itself.
THE SYSTEM THAT WON’T AUDIT ITSELF
Leek expresses genuine disbelief that, years later, there has been no meaningful institutional review of what worked and what didn’t. No rankings of hospital outcomes. No public breakdowns of treatment success.
From his perspective, this is the most damning point. In medicine, review and iteration are everything. The absence of it suggests not oversight—but avoidance. He frames it simply: if this were any other clinical failure, there would be relentless analysis. Why not here?
PATIENTS, FEAR, AND INFORMATION CHAOS
Leek doesn’t let the conversation stay at the institutional level—he brings it back to patients. He imagines what it was like for the average person: conflicting messages, fear-driven media, and no clear path to trust.
He acknowledges how easy it was to default to authority in that environment. But he also suggests that this psychological pressure played a role in compliance, reinforcing the idea that fear became a tool, whether intentional or not.
THE PHYSICIAN’S DILEMMA: THINK OR OBEY
By the end, Leek frames the core issue as a choice facing modern doctors:
Follow protocols and stay safe professionally
Or think independently and risk consequences
He notes that some physicians are now opting out entirely—moving to cash practices, avoiding insurance systems, and rebuilding autonomy outside institutional control.
FINAL TAKEAWAY — A SYSTEM UNDER STRAIN
Through Leek’s lens, this isn’t just about COVID. It’s about a turning point in medicine:
Clinical judgment vs. centralized control
Patient care vs. policy compliance
Open debate vs. narrative enforcement
His underlying message is less about certainty and more about discomfort: too many things didn’t add up—and too few people were willing to ask why.