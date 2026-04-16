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Small, consistent servings of properly fermented foods influence inflammatory proteins, microbial balance, and barrier strength in measurable ways.

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Recovering from a stroke involves more than just meds and rehab. New studies are showing that purposeful exercise can be an effective way to support your journey to healing.

Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.

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