★The Missing Food That Helps Calm Chronic Inflammation
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The Missing Food That Helps Calm Chronic Inflammation
Small, consistent servings of properly fermented foods influence inflammatory proteins, microbial balance, and barrier strength in measurable ways.
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Fermented foods are consumed in several European countries, and the popularity of specific fermented foods can vary from region to region. However, some European countries have a long history of consuming fermented foods as part of their traditional diets. Below are some European countries where fermented foods are commonly enjoyed:
1. Germany: Germany is known for its sauerkraut, which is fermented cabbage, as well as various types of sausages and fermented bread.
2. France: French cuisine includes a variety of fermented foods such as cheese, wine, and sourdough bread. French cheeses like Roquefort and Brie are famous for their unique fermentation processes.
3. Russia: Fermented foods are an integral part of Russian cuisine. Examples include sauerkraut (kapusta kiszona), kefir, kvass (a fermented beverage), and fermented cucumbers. 4. Eastern Europe: Eastern European countries, including Poland, Hungary, and Ukraine, have a tradition of consuming fermented foods such as pickled vegetables, kefir, and various types of fermented dairy products.
5. Scandinavia: Fermented fish, known as surströmming in Sweden, and various forms of fermented dairy products such as Icelandic skyr and Norwegian brunost are popular in Scandinavia.
6. Balkan Peninsula: Fermented foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, and pickled peppers are commonly enjoyed in the countries of the Balkan Peninsula, including Greece, Bulgaria, and Serbia.
7. Italy: Italy is known for its aged and fermented cheeses such as Parmesan and Pecorino, as well as its fermented sausages such as salami.
8. Spain: Spanish cuisine features fermented foods such as olives, vinegar, and fermented sausages like chorizo.
Asia is home to the largest concentration of the world's longest-living people. Their remarkable ability to live past 100 years is linked to daily work and consistently adhered diets. Among their habits, meditation, health, exercise, and proper nutrition based on ancestral diets stand out. Regarding the latter, breakfast is a fundamental part of achieving the coveted "eternal life." The traditional Japanese breakfast consists of "teishoku." Teishoku is the Japanese word for a pre-selected set of food served in many Japanese restaurants, typically including a main dish, rice, a side dish, and soup.
Unlike our breakfasts, in Japan there are almost always four courses. These include rice, miso soup, grilled fish, and green tea. This combination of carbohydrates, vegetables, and fermented foods is what makes the meal balanced and nutritious.
A global figure known for promoting "eternal life" is Mika Takishima. She is the oldest coach in the world at 90 years old. This influential woman has stated that her breakfast consists of grilled mackerel or salmon, natto (fermented soybeans), eggs, tofu, kimchi (fermented cabbage), and nukazuke (pickled rice bran).
In an attempt to discover the keys to a long and healthy life and pursue the dream of eternal life, a group of researchers from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Protein Research Center at the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) have discovered that the combination of gut bacteria and bacterial viruses in these individuals could influence disease prevention. In the Asian country, it is very common to live past 80, and there are villages like Ogimi where centenarians live with enviable vitality, according to the Spanish TV program "Saber Vivir."
The health program explains that they follow a healthy and balanced diet low in ultra-processed foods, but there is one fermented food that could be the key to Japanese vitality and longevity: natto. It is a traditional Japanese food made from soybeans. Soaked in water, they are boiled or steamed. Then, they are mixed with a bacterium called Bacillus subtilis var. and left to ferment, the health outlet details. In numbers, 60% of Japanese people love natto.
https://iamafoodblog.com/teishoku-breakfast-how-to-make-a-traditional-japanese-breakfast-set/ .----
https://www.pinterest.es/pin/623537510902151307/ .---
https://kome-academy.com/en/teishoku_library/ .----
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZP2RHTIYRE .---
Asia has the highest concentration of the world's longest-living people. Their high capacity to live past 100 years goes hand in hand with daily work and diets they incorporate into their lives. consistently. Among the habits of these people, the pursuit of meditation, health, sports, and proper nutrition based on ancestral diets stands out. On this last point, breakfast is a fundamental part of achieving the coveted 'eternal life'. The traditional Japanese breakfast consists of 'teishoku'. Teishoku is the Japanese word for a pre-selected set of food served in many Japanese restaurants; it generally includes a main dish, rice, a side dish, and soup.
Unlike our breakfasts, in Japan there are always, or almost always, four dishes. Among them are rice, miso soup, grilled fish, and green tea. This combination of carbohydrates, vegetables, and fermented foods is what makes the meal balanced and nutritious.
A global figurehead of 'eternal life' is Mika Takishima. She is the world's oldest trainer at 90 years old. This influential woman has stated that her breakfast consists of grilled mackerel or salmon, natt (fermented soybeans), eggs, tofu, and kimchi. (fermented cabbage) and nukazuke (rice bran pickles).
In an attempt to discover the keys to a long and healthy life and pursue the dream of eternal life, a group of researchers from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Protein Research Center at the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) have discovered that the combination of gut bacteria and bacterial viruses in these people could influence disease prevention. In the Asian country, it is very common to live past 80, and there are villages like Ogimi where centenarians live with enviable vitality, according to the Spanish TV program "Saber vivir."
The health publication explains that they follow a healthy, balanced diet low in ultra-processed foods, but there's one fermented food that could be the key to Japanese vitality and longevity: natto.
It's a traditional Japanese food made from soybeans soaked in water, then boiled or steamed. It's then mixed with a bacterium called Bacillus subtilis var. and left to ferment, the publication details. In numbers, 60% of Japanese people love natto.
https://iamafoodblog.com/teishoku-breakfast-how-to-make-a-traditional-japanese-breakfast-set/
----
https://www.pinterest.es/pin/623537510902151307/
---
https://kome-academy.com/en/teishoku_library/
----
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZP2RHTIYRE