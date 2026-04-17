★ TOP STORY

Scientists are uncovering links between high fat diets, serotonin imbalance, elevated cortisol, and systemic inflammation.

Advertisement

Your wellness journey starts here. Browse our diverse selection of supplements, sports nutrition, personal care items, and food to support your overall health.* All products are made with the highest standards and sustainability in mind.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Could gut microbes trigger depressive symptoms in bipolar disorder? New findings reveal changes in brain connectivity tied to microbiome shifts that scientists are just beginning to map.

Doctors believed these drugs only harmed kidneys through sudden injury, but researchers removed every patient who ever had acute damage and still found devastating long-term decline. Your body loses the ability to absorb nutrients, defend against infections, and repair cellular damage while you feel completely normal.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Visit Mercola Market today and shop for the wellness essentials you love - crafted with quality and sustainability in mind.*

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.