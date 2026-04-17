★This Popular Diet Strategy Is Quietly Driving Inflammation
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This Popular Diet Strategy Is Quietly Driving Inflammation
Scientists are uncovering links between high fat diets, serotonin imbalance, elevated cortisol, and systemic inflammation.
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My keto/carnivore diet has improved every marker of health for me. 8 years in. I will not change back to the inflammatory diet that I was on before. Most vegetables and many fruits cause my body to ache.
Lifestyle, diet, and genetics are established risk factors for the development of colorectal cancer (CRC). In recent years, the role of the gut microbiota (GM) has been increasingly highlighted in various studies, suggesting an effect on both disease pathogenesis and the efficacy and tolerability of treatments. We conducted a Medline search to identify published studies exploring the role of the GM in the development and treatment of CRC. Dysbiosis, an imbalance in the GM, is common in patients with CRC and is associated with precancerous lesions, aggressive tumors, and various therapeutic outcomes. Restoring GM balance may reduce treatment complications and improve prognosis. This review details how the GM influences CRC through metabolite production, modulation of inflammation, and alteration of the immune response. Diet significantly influences gut microbiota (GM) composition: processed meats and high-fat diets increase the risk of colorectal cancer (CRC), while high-fiber diets have a protective effect. The role of GM in CRC treatments, such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy, is also being explored, highlighting its influence on complications, chemoresistance, and treatment efficacy. Future strategies involving GM modulation through diet, probiotics, and fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) show promise for CRC prevention and treatment, warranting further investigation.
Studies have suggested that a high-fat diet (HFD) results in gut microbial alterations. HFD-related gut bacterial changes can influence the secretory, absorptive, and immune functions of the gut. HFD can regulate gut microbial composition and intestinal inflammation, increasing the gut's susceptibility to carcinogens and exacerbating CRC. The fecal microbiota of colorectal cancer (CRC) patients may increase polyp numbers and promote intestinal dysplasia and proliferation, as well as inflammatory markers, in germ-free and conventional mice; this indicates that changes in the gut microbiota can induce intestinal inflammation and carcinogenesis. As a major product of the gram-negative gut microbiota, lipopolysaccharides (LPS) promote intestinal inflammation and CRC progression. An inflammatory microenvironment shaped by the gut microbiota may promote tumorigenesis in colorectal cancer.
Altered gut microbiota is associated with metabolic diseases and cancers, including breast, liver, and colorectal cancers. Particularly in CRC, there is an abundance of flora, including Bacteroides fragilis, Escherichia coli, Streptococcus gallolyticus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Fusobacterium nucleatum. Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) are widely researched metabolites of the gut microbiota that may protect the intestinal mucosa from inflammation. As a SCFA, butyrate inhibits colorectal cancer (CRC) tumor progression through multiple mechanisms, including anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects.
This study demonstrated high-fat diet-induced changes in the colorectal and hepatic microenvironments. Furthermore, we initially demonstrated DSV enrichment in fecal samples from patients with CRC liver metastases and investigated the DSV (Desulfovibrio)-induced prometastatic microenvironment in the liver. This study could pave the way for research into high-fat diet-induced gut microbiota disturbances, particularly DSV abundance, in CRC liver metastases. It provided a reference for assessing the potential for liver metastasis in CRC. However, research was limited by a lack of exploration of the underlying mechanisms. Further research is needed to determine the mechanisms by which a high-fat diet and liver enzymes (LSDs) promote carcinogenesis and metastasis in colorectal cancer (CRC).
A high-fat diet can induce alterations in the gut microbiota, reflected in an increase in gram-negative bacteria. Furthermore, a high-fat diet can induce colonic inflammation, barrier dysfunction, and remodeling of the hepatic microenvironment by modifying the gut microbiota and promoting CRC initiation and liver metastasis. LSDs may also play a crucial role in CRC initiation and in promoting a pre-metastatic microenvironment in the liver.
HFD impaired anti – PD-L1 efficacy and accelerated tumor growth. Mechanistically, HFD promoted STAT3 nuclear translocation and CD155 upregulation, reducing CD8+ T cell infiltration and enhancing regulatory T cell accumulation. Chromatin immunoprecipitation confirmed direct STAT3 binding to the CD155 promoter, while STAT3 knockdown reversed these effects and restored antitumor immunity in HFD-fed mice.
Group 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) are key sensors of the intestinal environment, integrating dietary and microbial cues to maintain intestinal immunity. We found that intestinal ILC3s were reduced in overweight and obese humans and in high-fat diet (HFD)-fed mice. ILC3 loss occurred independently of caloric excess, weight gain, or glucose intolerance. Instead, impairment arose within hours of HFD consumption and was initiated by microbiota-driven intestinal barrier permeability and concomitant activation of inflammatory mononuclear phagocytes (MNPs). This response to inflammation impaired fatty acid oxidation in lipid-loaded ILC3s, resulting in mitochondrial damage and cell death. Intestinal ILC3 cell death was rescued by removal of excess fats from the diet. ILC3s from individuals with obesity also exhibited impaired fatty acid oxidation. Together, our findings define a malleable mechanism whereby dietary fats and microbial cues drive ILC3 maladaptation and death, with consequences for intestinal homeostasis.
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/14/11/2573 (2022).--
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/13/6/1410 (2025).--
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/08820139.2025.2600597 (2026)
https://www.cell.com/immunity/abstract/S1074-7613(26)00084-1 (2026)