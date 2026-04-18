★The Cancer Risk Factor You Still Control
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The Cancer Risk Factor You Still Control
A global audit of 185 countries found a significant share of cases tied to modifiable behaviors and environmental exposures.
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Great report. When chronic inflammation occurs, the body's inflammatory response accelerates aging and can eventually begin to damage healthy cells, tissues, and organs, affecting various systems. Over time, this can lead to DNA damage, tissue death, and internal scarring. All of these are linked to the development of various diseases. Prolonged inflammation promotes degenerative diseases such as:
1) Cardiovascular diseases
2) Diabetes
3) Obesity
4) Stress and depression
5) Cognitive decline
6) Fatty liver disease
7) Muscle wasting
8) Osteoporosis
9) Fibromyalgia
10) Kidney disease
11) Cancer
But before reaching the point of chronic disease, we have been laying the groundwork with an inadequate diet and habits. It is worthwhile to know what the pro-inflammatory factors are in order to avoid them.
Several factors can be involved in the origin of chronic inflammation:
1) Certain medications.
2) Exposure to toxins that the body cannot easily eliminate.
3) Recurrent or untreated episodes of acute inflammation.
4) Aging: Over the years, an increase in inflammatory cytokines is observed even without the presence of associated disease. This is because, as we age, tissues accumulate oxidative damage and mitochondrial dysfunction, thus losing their regenerative capacity. Furthermore, with age, levels of sex hormones, which play an important role in modulating the inflammatory response, also decrease.
5) Obesity: Adipose or fat tissue is currently considered an endocrine organ, given that it secretes hormones and proteins, such as inflammatory cytokines, which induce an inflammatory response.
6) Diabetes: Increased blood sugar or diabetic hyperglycemia, by producing glycation products, perpetuates inflammation. In turn, chronic inflammation also promotes diabetes, thus creating a vicious cycle. 7) Inflammatory diet: A diet high in calories, saturated fats, and with a high glycemic load is one of the factors most clearly associated with increased chronic inflammation, especially when combined with obesity and diabetes.
8) Sedentary lifestyle: This directly contributes to the development of chronic inflammation and its associated diseases, making sitting an important non-dietary factor that can promote inflammation.
9) Smoking: Tobacco combustion products induce inflammation and oxidation.
10) Alcohol.
11) Stress (physical and psychological): Not only psychological stress, but also physical stress perpetuates chronic inflammation. Sustained increases in the hormone cortisol, a characteristic stress factor, are associated with altered sleep patterns and being overweight, two factors that further enhance the inflammatory cascade. Furthermore, the vagus nerve has been shown to be involved in modulating inflammation, and the presence of stress has been shown to inhibit this mechanism. 12) Sleep disturbance: Even in healthy individuals, sleep disturbance increases levels of pro-inflammatory molecules due to disruption of the circadian rhythm of inflammatory resolution.
There are some so-called markers that help diagnose inflammation in the body. However, these markers are not specific, meaning that abnormal levels may indicate that something is wrong, but not what is wrong. Generally, when doctors look for inflammation, they analyze some blood markers, including:
1) Homocysteine.
2) TNF-α.
3) IL-6.
4) Serum protein electrophoresis (PSE): This is used to confirm chronic inflammation. It measures certain proteins in the liquid part of the blood to identify any problems. Too much or too little of these proteins can indicate inflammation and other conditions.
5) C-reactive protein (CRP): CRP is naturally produced in the liver in response to inflammation. A high CRP level in the blood can occur due to various inflammatory conditions. While this test is very sensitive to inflammation, it doesn't help differentiate between acute and chronic inflammation, as CRP is elevated during both. High levels combined with certain symptoms can help in making a diagnosis.
6) Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR): This test indirectly measures inflammation by measuring the rate at which red blood cells sink in a blood collection tube. The faster they sink, the more likely inflammation is present. However, this test is rarely ordered, as it doesn't help identify specific causes of inflammation.