★What if Your Sharpest Brain Strategy Isn't a Puzzle at All
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What if Your Sharpest Brain Strategy Isn’t a Puzzle at All
A simple strength session may help your brain filter distractions faster and respond with more precision when it counts.
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As Dr. Mercola says, “Just Don’t Overdo It.” Adapt your exercise to your physical capabilities and those acquired through training.
We can also consider that progressive training and external factors influence the stress response. For the same absolute intensity of exercise, the cortisol response may be lower after a physical training program. During submaximal exercise (short-duration, high-intensity work performed with a load that exceeds that associated with maximum oxygen consumption), responses are influenced by several external factors. If submaximal exercise is below the critical intensity threshold, then cortisol levels may not rise above resting levels or, in fact, may decrease. If this exercise lasts for a sufficiently long duration, levels may gradually rise over time above resting values. A low-carbohydrate diet for several days can increase the subsequent cortisol response to submaximal exercise. Extremely hot or cold temperatures can increase the cortisol response to an exercise session. The more a person exercises, the more attenuated the cortisol response generally becomes to almost any level of submaximal exercise.
It is evident that adaptation to exercise intensely suppresses the subsequent cortisol response to a psychosocial stressor. It has also been discovered that prolonged or severe stress inhibits the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis and its testosterone release, which is dampened by training. When the HPA axis is activated by chronic stress, negative effects occur, such as:
1) Increased visceral fat deposits
2) Decreased bone and connective tissue metabolism
3) Increased insulin resistance
4) Irritability and mood swings
5) Altered perception of reality
6) Reduced stress tolerance (increased perception of stress)
7) Impaired decision-making and judgment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5988244/ (2013).—
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306453021002109 (2021).--
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10253890.2023.2199886 (2023).--
This review examines the adaptive endocrine responses of the HPA axis, catecholamines, cytokines, growth hormone (GH), and prolactin (PRL) to a single session or regular exercise of three different types of exercise: resistance, high-intensity interval training (HIIE), and endurance exercise. The body's homeostasis can be threatened by external or internal stressors. When a threshold of the complex dynamic equilibrium described is reached, an adaptive compensatory response is initiated as part of an innate process developed through evolution to protect the body by restoring homeostasis (called allostasis). If the adaptive response exceeds a certain level, it can become harmful to the organism. A single set of resistance exercise induces an increase in cortisol, while regular activation of the HPA axis induced by resistance exercise produces a relatively high increase in baseline cortisol levels; a single session or regular exercise induces similar peak GH responses. Regular HIIE training reduces baseline cortisol concentrations, while the catecholamine response is reduced in regular HIIE compared to a single HIIE session. The HPA axis response to resistance exercise depends on the intensity and volume of the exercise. A single set of resistance exercise is characterized by mild stimulation of the HPA axis, while regular resistance training in older adults produces an attenuated inflammatory response and a decrease in resting cytokine concentrations.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11154-022-09758-1 (2023).--