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A simple strength session may help your brain filter distractions faster and respond with more precision when it counts.

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Not getting enough sleep can lead to all sorts of problems, including as much as doubling your risk of heart disease, a heart attack or stroke. Fortunately, there are many solutions for every type of sleeping problem, whether ‘cognitive popcorn’ has you tossing and turning, or you can’t seem to stay asleep or have trouble waking up in the morning.

It doesn’t show up in your labs. It doesn’t hurt. But the damage builds until energy crashes, fat piles up, and your health breaks down - often without a single warning sign.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Often misunderstood, herbs and botanicals can be dense in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, thus valuable for your overall health. Explore our high-quality formulas like Fermented Turmeric, Curcumin Advanced, and Fermented Elderberry, and experience the full body benefits they offer.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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