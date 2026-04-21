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About 38 million adults now take drugs for anxiety - and RFK Jr. says it’s time to ask whether we’re treating the root causes or simply medicating around them.

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Research shows that sleep deprivation hampers your gut’s ability to repair itself. Here’s what you can do to prevent it from happening.

Not a supplement, not a fad - but a natural force so small it escapes notice, yet so powerful it may transform how we age. What if the secret to energy, clarity, and resilience has been flowing all along, overlooked in the most ordinary of places?

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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