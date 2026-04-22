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Early insulin screening, sleep consistency, and daily movement are redefining who stays resilient and who slowly drifts toward disease.

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We are committed to renewable practices that create the least amount of impact on our environment. At Mercola, we exclusively use glass or recyclable plastics whenever possible and avoid the use of any plastic fillers. Start your journey toward a more sustainable future and planet.

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Many people consider this gas to be harmful, yet it’s essential for your gut and blood vessel health, metabolism, energy production and even longevity. You can’t achieve optimal health without it. Find out how to boost levels in your body simply by tweaking how you eat and breathe.

The government approved it, but it’s wreaking havoc on your body - wait until you hear why.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Often misunderstood, herbs and botanicals can be dense in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, thus valuable for your overall health. Explore our high-quality formulas like Fermented Turmeric, Curcumin Advanced, and Fermented Elderberry, and experience the full body benefits they offer.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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