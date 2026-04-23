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Nearly 1 in 3 users develop muscle weakness or fatigue. Doctors often suggest CoQ10 - but research shows it rarely solves the real problem.

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Most people don’t think twice about how they arrange their pillows at night. But for the 80 million people worldwide living with glaucoma, that overlooked habit may have hidden consequences.

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