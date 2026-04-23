★Are Statins Triggering This Pain in Millions?
★ TOP STORY
Are Statins Triggering This Pain in Millions?
Nearly 1 in 3 users develop muscle weakness or fatigue. Doctors often suggest CoQ10 - but research shows it rarely solves the real problem.
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I have to tell my doctor hubby is taking them. If hubby doesn’t take them the doctor will drop him.
We live in very rural area. Our new doctor informed us on day one that his orders were to be followed to the tee or we would be let go for wasting the doctor’s time and we’d be wasting outs. We’re treated like little children.
We need the doctors to help us manage my husband’s dementia. Doctor won’t listen to a thing I have to say and talks down to me.
So, we’re going to do the best we can and agree and say yes to everything and do what we think is best anyways.
Hubby is on a ketogenic diet. Doctor didn’t care.
Hubby was in stage three COPD which we completely reversed. Doc doesn’t care. I try an tell him hubby wakes up fearful all night long. Doc gives him awful trazidone. A pull up adult diaper and 1 mg of melatonin and 500 mg of magnesium worked better. But, I’m not allowed to do this without doctor permission so I lie!
Lord, I pray I don’t end up like hubby. I absolutely despise the medical community for what they have done.
Now the doctors think they are god.
But they are just petty clueless bureaucrats doing what they are told. These bastards don’t care and how could they when they only spend five minutes with you, and they thinking they know everything about you?
Statin-induced muscle damage is multifactorial:
1) reduced CoQ10 (mitochondrial energy)
2) mitochondrial alterations
3) inflammation
4) individual genetics
5) drug interactions
Statins block the mevalonate pathway, which reduces cholesterol (the target) but also CoQ10 and GG.
GG is a precursor to geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate (GGPP). This is key for protein prenylation, a process necessary for cell function, signaling, and muscle survival. Without sufficient GG (or GGPP), some cells lose their ability to function properly, may undergo apoptosis (cell death), and are especially susceptible: muscle and metabolically active cells.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29951166/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35961942/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19888963/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26405105/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36297049/
This 2025 article explores polyphenol intake and its relationship to cardiovascular risk factors in different age groups, emphasizing the importance of promoting daily fruit and vegetable consumption. The results support the potential role of polyphenols in cardiovascular health throughout life. Promoting the consumption of polyphenol-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts, in the daily diet is essential for all age groups to achieve these benefits. Future large-scale studies using polyphenol biomarkers will be crucial for refining dietary guidelines and targeting specific polyphenols to maximize their impact on health.
1) Polyphenols inhibit cholesterol synthesis: Polyphenols can inhibit the HMG-CoA reductase enzyme, which is involved in cholesterol synthesis. Polyphenols present in barley sprouts increased AMPK activity and improved cholesterol and glucose metabolism in vitro and in vivo.
2) Polyphenols can increase cholesterol excretion through bile (Chalcocci).
3) Some polyphenols can increase HDL levels, which helps remove bad cholesterol from the blood. 4) Polyphenols can reduce LDL levels, a major risk factor for heart disease.
https://link.springer.com/rwe/10.1007/978-3-031-32047-7_106-1 (2025).--
New guidelines from the American Heart Association could reduce the number of adults eligible for statin therapy. According to the new guidelines, approximately 40% fewer people will meet the criteria to receive statins.
Oxidative stress is considered a major cause of many cardiovascular diseases, including endothelial dysfunction in atherosclerosis and ischemic heart disease, hypertension, and heart failure. However, the reality is that atherosclerosis has many causes. This review examines emerging risk factors beyond cholesterol, such as chronic inflammation, gut microbiota composition, oxidative stress, and environmental exposures. Inflammation plays a key role in atherogenesis, and markers such as C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin-6 (IL-6), and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) serve as indicators of disease activity. The gut microbiome, particularly metabolites such as trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), has been implicated in vascular inflammation and plaque development, while beneficial short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) demonstrate protective effects. Oxidative stress further exacerbates endothelial dysfunction and plaque instability, driven by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and lipid peroxidation. Furthermore, environmental factors, such as air pollution, heavy metal exposure, endocrine disruptors, and chronic psychological stress, have become significant contributors to cardiovascular disease. Understanding these emerging risk factors offers a broader perspective on the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis and opens new avenues for prevention and targeted therapeutic interventions.
https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/14/7/2352 (2025).-- This article provides a comprehensive review of functional foods and nutraceutical ingredients that help lower cholesterol levels and introduces the novel Cholesterol-Lowering Capacity Index (CLCI), designed to quantify and communicate the effectiveness of these foods. It summarizes key functional components, such as plant sterols/stanols, viscous fibers, soy protein, berberine, polyphenols (e.g., bergamot extract, garlic), and others, highlighting their mechanisms of action and the typical LDL reductions observed in clinical studies. Strategies for designing next-generation cholesterol-lowering foods are discussed, including combining multiple bioactives for synergistic effects, personalized nutritional approaches, and new food processing techniques to improve bioavailability. Based on these strategies, the CLCI is proposed as a practical scoring system, similar to the glycemic index of blood glucose, that integrates evidence-based ingredient potency, effective dosing, and synergistic interactions into a single metric.
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/16/2648 (2025).--