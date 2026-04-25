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Researchers observed rapid changes in blood sugar control, liver health, and cellular stress under fat-heavy eating patterns.

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Disturbances to gut microflora that occur in utero and during the first years of life could contribute to the development of neurodevelopmental disorders.

It’s promoted as heart-smart and waistline-friendly, but this everyday oil may be sending signals to your cells to multiply fat - even if you’re eating clean and counting calories.

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