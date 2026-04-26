★The Tiny Molecule Scientists Say May Change Medicine
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The Tiny Molecule Scientists Say May Change Medicine
Human trials report benefits in conditions driven by oxidative stress - including cardiovascular disease, neurological injury, and respiratory illness.
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A great option for preventing and treating diseases. Molecular hydrogen is introduced into cells and protects our DNA and genes, allowing mitochondria to produce the energy necessary for growth, repair, and regeneration, thus improving longevity. Molecular hydrogen is 80 times smaller than vitamin C, giving hydrogen-rich water a high hydrating capacity and the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. Reviews have shown that hydrogen exerts antioxidant, anti-apoptotic, anti-inflammatory, and cytoprotective properties that are beneficial to cells, preventing chronic and neurodegenerative diseases. It increases superoxide dismutase and glutathione levels, similar to the Nrf2 diet. Consuming water with dissolved hydrogen improves the pathology of mitochondrial disorders. Drinking H2-rich water stimulates energy metabolism, measured by O2 consumption and CO2 production. Molecular Hydrogen Institute. The potential benefits of hydrogen-rich water in various aspects of health, including exercise capacity, physical endurance, liver function, cardiovascular disease, mental health, COVID-19, oxidative stress, and anti-aging research, are a topic of growing interest and ongoing investigation. H₂ improves acute and chronic fatigue by enhancing mitochondrial function. Previous studies in ME/CFS patients reported decreases in ATP, NADH, and CoQ10 synthesis. This is applicable to "long COVID" or "post-COVID" because the "sequelae" of COVID-19 can be similar to ME/CFS.
Age-related diseases represent the greatest threat to public health. Aging is a degenerative, systemic, multifactorial, and progressive process, accompanied by a progressive loss of function and eventually leading to high mortality rates. Excessive levels of pro-oxidant and antioxidant species are classified as oxidative stress (OS) and result in damage to molecules and cells. Oxidative stress (OS) plays a crucial role in the development of age-related diseases. In fact, oxidative damage largely depends on inherited or acquired defects in redox-mediated enzymes. Molecular hydrogen (H₂) has recently been reported to function as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of various diseases related to oxidative stress and aging, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cancer, and osteoporosis. Furthermore, H₂ promotes healthy aging, increases the number of beneficial bacteria in the gut that produce more intestinal hydrogen, and reduces oxidative stress through its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities. This review focuses on the therapeutic role of H₂ in the treatment of neurological diseases. This review manuscript would be useful for understanding the role of H₂ in redox mechanisms to promote healthy longevity.
Hydrogen can also be used for the prevention and treatment of various age-related diseases, such as neurodegenerative disorders, cardiovascular diseases, lung diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Inflammation is a major age-related process that disrupts intercellular communication. H₂ also inhibits chronic inflammation, which can contribute to aging. A growing number of studies have revealed that hydrogen can protect the lungs from various diseases, including acute lung injury, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, lung cancer, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and pulmonary fibrosis.
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