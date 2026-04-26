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Human trials report benefits in conditions driven by oxidative stress - including cardiovascular disease, neurological injury, and respiratory illness.

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Lunges are an overlooked exercise when it comes to improving overall balance and fitness. Learn how to do them properly here.

They called it science. They called it progress. But behind the staged breakthroughs and glowing headlines lies a decades-long cover-up that made forgetting more profitable than healing.

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Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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