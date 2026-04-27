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Most vitamins break down before your body can use them. A new delivery system may finally change how nutrients reach your bloodstream.

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📈 TRENDING NEWS

Dietary analyses of nearly 10 million participants show that ultraprocessed foods are linked to dozens of health problems. One country eats the most and this product may be the worst.

It’s repairing DNA in ways medicine can’t explain - and early tests show relapse rates plummeting. The secret lies in how it recharges your body’s forgotten repair code. No wonder it’s flying under the radar.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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