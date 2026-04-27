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The intrinsic nutrient content of food does not guarantee its availability to the body. First, not all nutrients in food are stable throughout its shelf life and during food preparation (e.g., heating, freezing, or other processes commonly applied to processed foods). Second, only a fraction of the nutrients in food are absorbed, transported, and delivered to cells or stored in a form that can be used to support metabolic processes. This proportion of nutrients is considered "bioavailable." Bioavailability can vary widely depending on dietary factors, including the nutrient and its form, the food matrix, and the presence of dietary antagonists that limit nutrient absorption. Certain factors such as an individual's age, physiological state, genetic variability, sex, nutritional status, and the presence of various disease states can affect nutrient bioavailability-

Recent research indicates that in high-income countries, approximately half of non-pregnant women aged 15–49 are deficient in at least one of iron, zinc, and folate. Globally, this percentage is approximately 69%, representing 1.2 billion women. Between 37% and 88% of the world's population has been reported to have inadequate vitamin D status, depending on the adequacy threshold chosen (<50 nmol/L or <75 nmol/L of circulating 25(OH)D, respectively). A new meta-analysis of more than 600 studies since 2011 confirms that nearly half of the world's population still has circulating 25(OH)D levels below 50 nmol/L. Furthermore, a recent study estimates that at least 5 billion people worldwide have inadequate intakes of iodine, vitamin E, or calcium from food, excluding intake from fortification and supplementation. Approximately 4.9 billion people do not consume enough iron, and more than 4 billion do not get enough riboflavin, folate, or vitamin C.

Dietary factors affecting bioavailability are numerous and include the type of micronutrient (fat-soluble or water-soluble vitamin or mineral), the form and dosage of the nutrient, the dietary matrix (e.g., plant or animal source), interactions between the nutrient in question and other dietary components that may inhibit or enhance absorption (e.g., fat enhances the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins), and the impact of food processing and preparation (e.g., cooked versus raw). Host-related factors include age (e.g., infants vs. adults vs. the elderly), physiological state (e.g., pregnancy, menstruation, or menopause), metabolic pathways and nutrient transporter activity (e.g., feedback loops triggered by the presence of nutrients or nutrient transporter desensitization, such as the hepcidin-iron loop), host nutritional status (e.g., deficient vs. adequate), host health status (e.g., healthy vs. certain disease states, including obesity vs. healthy BMI, and nutrient-drug interactions), and intestinal and organ factors (e.g., microbiota, reductions in gastric acid secretion, reductions in liver function, for example, in the case of vitamin D).

Advances in technologies that improve bioavailability—such as optimized forms of nutrients (e.g., calcifediol, methylfolate), enzymes like phytase, permeation enhancers, liposomes/lipid formulations, and composition/encapsulation—offer powerful tools to further improve nutrient absorption and utilization. Looking ahead, innovations such as microbiota modulation and crop biofortification could provide additional avenues to support global nutritional adequacy. Ensuring access to highly bioavailable nutrients is essential to closing nutritional gaps and promoting health equity.

---Liposomal Supplements

Liposomal technology involves encapsulating nutrients in fat-based molecules, allowing for better absorption. For example, liposomal vitamin C has been shown to have significantly higher bioavailability compared to traditional vitamin C tablets.

---Chelated Minerals

Minerals in their pure form typically have low absorption rates. Chelation is a process by which minerals bind to amino acids to improve their bioavailability. For example, magnesium glycinate is more readily absorbed than magnesium oxide.

---Chelated Minerals

Minerals in their pure form often have low absorption rates. Chelation is a process by which minerals are bound to amino acids to improve their bioavailability. For example, magnesium glycinate is more easily absorbed than magnesium oxide.

---Whole Food Supplements

Whole food supplements provide vitamins and minerals in their natural matrix, which improves their bioavailability. These are generally better recognized and absorbed by the body than synthetic isolates.

---Nutrients That Work Synergistically

Certain nutrients work better when taken together because they enhance each other's absorption or function:

Vitamin D and Calcium: Vitamin D helps with calcium absorption in the intestines.

Magnesium and Vitamin D: Magnesium is necessary to activate vitamin D.

Vitamin C and Iron: Vitamin C improves the absorption of non-heme iron present in plant-based foods. ---Nutrients that compete for absorption

Some nutrients compete for absorption, meaning that taking them together could reduce their effectiveness:

Calcium and magnesium: High doses of calcium can inhibit magnesium absorption.

Iron and zinc: Excess iron can reduce zinc absorption.

Copper and zinc: Excess zinc can interfere with copper absorption.

To maximize benefits, it's best to space out the intake of competing nutrients and take synergistic nutrients together.

HOW TO IMPROVE SUPPLEMENT ABSORPTION

Optimizing nutrient absorption ensures your body gets the full benefits of your supplements. Here are some key strategies to improve bioavailability:

---1. Take fat-soluble vitamins with healthy fats.

Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) require dietary fats for proper absorption. Consuming them with healthy fats like avocados, nuts, or olive oil can improve their bioavailability.

---2. Optimize stomach acid levels

Low stomach acidity can hinder the absorption of essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, and vitamin B12. To aid digestion, consider consuming fermented foods, apple cider vinegar, or digestive enzymes with meals.

---3. Follow the optimal timing for nutrient intake.

Some nutrients are best absorbed at specific times of day:

Iron: Best absorbed on an empty stomach, but may cause discomfort; combining it with vitamin C improves absorption.

Magnesium: Works well before bed for relaxation and muscle recovery.

B vitamins: Taking them in the morning helps maintain energy levels throughout the day.

---4. Use probiotics for gut health.

A healthy gut microbiome plays a crucial role in nutrient absorption. Probiotics support gut integrity and help improve the absorption of calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D.

--5. Choose supplements with improved delivery methods. Some supplements incorporate biostimulants such as piperine (black pepper extract), which improves the absorption of curcumin from turmeric by up to 2000%.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1646750/full (2025).-

https://prlabs.com/blog/the-science-of-bioavailability-why-some-supplements-work-better.html (2’23)

https://www.seekinghealth.com/blogs/education/bioavailable-supplements-how-to-identify-them?srsltid=AfmBOooWUvkKnWQ8Kq7Yt57NEB11jScvhOfTpGrvNzCDOURJsz9tPFcI (2025)-

https://www.weightwatchers.com/us/blog/nutrition/supplement-bioavailability?srsltid=AfmBOoqK48Yi8UcLgoJE6SrkyXA4Mz7D9LRaziIM8EYzGNh8TQYuEdnt (2025)

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