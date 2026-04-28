★The Longevity Boost Most Exercise Routines Miss
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The Longevity Boost Most Exercise Routines Miss
It’s not just how much you move. The way you mix strength, cardio, balance, and daily activity may matter even more.
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An article with relevant information about exercise. Combining blood flow restriction exercise with other exercise modalities, fasting, calorie restriction, the ketogenic diet, quercetin, apigenin, malic acid, tryptophan, astaxanthin, fermented foods, niacin, polyphenols such as resveratrol, epigallocatechin-3-gallate, curcumin, and pterostilbene, and generally the Nrf2 Diet, increases NAD. Chronic inflammation, overeating, insulin resistance or excess blood glucose, disrupted circadian rhythm, and alcohol are factors that decrease NAD.
https://f1000researchdata.s3.amazonaws.com/manuscripts/13118/9bc67958-db1a-44f2-97dd-6a983e72bf42_12120_-_Shin-ichiro_Imai.pdf?doi=10.12688/f1000research.12120.1. (2018).---
https://www.selfhacked.com/blog/about-nrf2-and-natural-ways-to-increase-it/ (2022).---
The inclusion of KAATSU simultaneously with resistance exercise increases bone and muscle mass primarily through various hormonal pathways while improving cardiovascular function without any adverse events. Improvements in mobility and gait are indicators of a higher health-related quality of life, minimizing disability in older adults.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13670-020-00323-9 (2020).----
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1728869X22000168 (2022).---- The inclusion of biofeedback (BFR) simultaneously with resistance exercise increases bone and muscle mass primarily through various hormonal pathways while improving cardiovascular function without any adverse events. Improvements in mobility and gait are indicators of a higher health-related quality of life, minimizing disability in older adults.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1728869X22000168 (2022).----
The inclusion of biofeedback (BFR) simultaneously with resistance exercise increases bone and muscle mass primarily through various hormonal pathways while improving cardiovascular function without any adverse events. Improvements in mobility and gait are indicators of a higher health-related quality of life, minimizing disability in older adults. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13670-020-00323-9 (2020).---- This systematic review shows that blood flow restriction has beneficial effects in heart disease and heart failure.
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2022.924557/full?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter (2022)
This review focuses on a critical evaluation of the efficacy of L-carnitine supplementation in exercise-induced muscle damage, particularly post-exercise inflammatory and oxidative damage. L-carnitine supplementation could be an ergogenic aid, helping with muscle damage and recovery.
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/11/2587 (2023).----
Eccentric exercise generates more tension in active muscle fibers, resulting in muscle damage and delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). Therefore, DOMS is a common outcome of severe eccentric contractions. This study aimed to clarify the combined positive effect of taurine and omega-3 supplementation on DOMS and muscle damage following high-intensity eccentric exercise.
https://www.jimc.ir/article_172531_3e82e1dfd94f270ec30366198eb39c3d.pdf (2023).---
These reviews analyzed taurine supplementation with (1) dosage and (2) periods of acute (single dose) or chronic (>1 day) supplementation. Human endurance performance can be improved by the oral ingestion of a single dose of taurine in varying amounts (1 to 6 g). A low dose of taurine (0.05 g) before strength training can decrease muscle fatigue and increase enzymatic antioxidants.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40279-018-0896-2 (2018).---
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2021.700352/full (2021).---- In humans, small clinical trials of taurine supplementation in adults have suggested benefits in metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Taurine supplementation significantly increased SOD and GPX. The results of the present study indicate that taurine has antioxidant effects against oxidative stress induced by endurance exercise and lipid peroxidation.
https://www.science.org/doi/abs/10.1126/science.adi3025 (2023).---
https://www.magiran.com/paper/2575766?lang=en (2023).---
Most of all activating, awakening the many physical structures, systems and uniting them so as to expand into our best potential, and Improving Our Quality of Life. Practices eliminating dependence on treadmill pills for that, pills for a lifetime. Giving us a broad foundation so when we are hit with a stress normally outside our regular day to day experiences, the body, mind has a level of awareness so as not to be disrupted, get injured.
For some shifting from walking one day to follow the next with bicycling. Each practice activates the opposite muscles of the leg affording a full workout each on their own can not deliver. Both are lower impact on the body, and both can be pursued well into those of older years.