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Guillermou
Oct 13

Thank you very much for sharing this interesting research. It is fascinating to see how the availability of nutrients like arginine can influence fundamental immune mechanisms, including the ability of T lymphocytes to recognize tumor and infected cells.

At the same time, other studies show that certain tumors can exploit arginine to fuel their metabolism and growth. This apparent duality highlights the complex interplay between nutrition, metabolism, and immunity.

I find it particularly interesting that this research examines not only tumor growth but also inflammation, apoptosis, angiogenesis, and mechanisms of immune evasion. Arginine is not simply beneficial or harmful; its effects depend on the activated metabolic pathways, the tumor microenvironment, and the interaction between cancer cells and the immune system.

Research into arginine deprivation and arginase modulation opens up interesting therapeutic possibilities. However, it will be crucial to determine—through clinical studies in humans—which tumor types and patient populations might derive real benefits from these strategies.

These findings reinforce the need for rigorous integrative oncology based on solid biological mechanisms and clinical evidence, while avoiding the confusion of a nutrient's potential effects with those of supplementation, or experimental treatments with general dietary recommendations.

As research progresses, a varied, balanced, and nutritionally adequate plant-based diet provides a solid foundation, without attributing unproven preventive or therapeutic effects to any single nutrient.

Thank you for sharing these valuable scientific insights and for contributing to a broader, more nuanced understanding of the relationship between nutrition, immunity, and cancer!

References:

https://journals.ysu.am/proceedings-chem-biol/article/view/vol60_no2_2026_pp0101-113 (2026)

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12929-026-01240-3 (2026)

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