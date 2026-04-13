Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
6h

Thank you, Dr. Mercola, for your excellent report. We have a pharmaceutical industry that prioritizes profits over people's health. Chemotherapy is very aggressive and weakens people's immune systems, jeopardizing their health. The truth is that when a person has cancer, they also have cancer stem cells (CSCs) that are resistant to chemotherapy, although immunotherapy can, in some cases, help fight these stem cells by boosting each person's natural killer (NK) cells. However, it is prescribed less frequently due to the higher cost and also because it has side effects. The NK or Natural Killer cell is an immune cell with small particles containing enzymes capable of eliminating tumor cells or cells infected by a virus.

Recent studies lead us to believe that increasing the production of NK cells will increase immune defense responses to eliminate cancerous or infected cells and improve overall health. For example, the use of probiotics has shown results of a potential increase in NK cell count.

My doctoral thesis advisor had prostate cancer and, after six years, developed bone metastases. I know many more cases. A friend of my wife had stage 3 lung cancer, treated with chemotherapy and immunotherapy. She then had a CT scan and appeared cured. However, she developed metastases a few years later.

Other colleagues with advanced stomach and colon cancer also developed metastases within a few years. I only know one friend with stage 2 colon cancer, without lymph node involvement, who did not undergo chemotherapy and is still alive after more than five years.

Many articles state that foods and supplements target cancer stem cells.

The theory that cancer stem cells (CSCs) initiate and sustain various carcinogenic processes has been validated, and specific methods for identifying CSCs within the entire cancer cell population have also been shown to be effective. The studies provide an overview of recently acquired scientific knowledge regarding phytochemicals and herbal extracts that have been shown to be capable of attacking and killing colony-forming stem cells (CSCs). Many genes and proteins that support CSC self-renewal and drug resistance have been described, and applications of phytochemicals capable of interfering with these signaling systems have been shown to be operationally efficient both in vitro and in vivo. The identification of specific surface antigens, mammosphere formation assays, serial colony-forming unit assays, xenograft transplantation, and tag retention assays, along with the evaluation of aldehyde dehydrogenase 1 (ALDH1) activity, are the most commonly used techniques for measuring phytochemical efficiency in destroying CSCs.

Among chemopreventive dietary agents, the following are the most effective at reducing the proliferative activity of cancer cell lines: the polyphenol epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), curcumin, resveratrol, lycopene, pomegranate extracts, luteolin, genistein, piperine, β-carotene, and sulforaphane. These phytochemicals have been extensively studied for at least three decades. In fact, research on phytochemicals began even before the potential role of cancer cell lines (CSCs) in tumor development and spread was known. However, these studies provide a wealth of knowledge that can now be applied to the development of treatments against CSCs. Examples of these compounds are reported below.

EGCG, curcumin, piperine, sulforaphane, β-carotene, genistein, and whole extracts of some plants have been shown to be capable of killing CSCs. Most of these phytochemicals act by interfering with the canonical Wnt pathway (β-catenin/T-cell factor-lymphoid enhancer factor (TCF-LEF)) implicated in the pathogenesis of several types of cancer. Therefore, the use of phytochemicals may be a true therapeutic strategy for eradicating cancer by eliminating cancer stem cells (CSCs).

EGCG is the most abundant polyphenol in green tea. It is capable of inducing caspase 8-dependent apoptosis in tumor cell cultures and animal models. Several clinical trials are underway involving EGCG alone or in combination with cisplatin and oxaliplatin due to EGCG's ability to synergistically increase the efficacy of these conventional drugs against prostate carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Curcumin has been shown to disrupt the carcinogenic process by inhibiting the initiation step or suppressing the promotion and progression stages in animal models. It has also been reported to exhibit synergistic chemopreventive effects with other dietary polyphenols, such as genistein, EGCG, and embelin, and to enhance the efficacy of many anticancer drugs, including 5-fluorouracil, a vinca alkaloid, vinorelbine, cisplatin, and gemcitabine. It is important to highlight the significant role played by various phytochemicals and bioactive compounds in stimulating our immune system. Flavonoids are among the broad group of phenolic substances that possess antioxidant, anticancer, antimicrobial, cytotoxic, and antimutagenic properties. Consuming polyphenols (such as flavonoid-3-ols, procyanidins, catechins, flavones, resveratrol, anthocyanins, and flavanones) can help maintain a proper balance.

Fisetin, quercetin, apigenin, sulforaphane, and berberine are effective natural senolytics capable of activating autophagy (the mechanism for eliminating toxic elements stored in cells) and thus combating cancer. Everyday foods such as tea, onions, apples, and cucumbers contain fisetin, a flavonoid very similar to quercetin. According to experiments conducted by researchers at the American Scripps Research Institute, fisetin may prolong life. Apigenin is a compound found in vegetables and fruits that, according to a recently published laboratory study, weakens cancer cells, transforming them into normal, mortal cells. This compound is present in parsley, celery, and chamomile and weakens cancer cells. The links provide details of the phytochemicals present in food that attack cancer stem cells. Table 2 offers a brief summary of those capable of killing cancer stem cells, indicating the molecular mechanism involved in their action and the cellular marker. demonstrates its effect.

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/16/7/15727/htm (2015).

https://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/ben/ctmc/2025/00000025/00000008/art00003;jsessionid=2dcuxcd5l3emt.x-ic-live-02 (2025).—

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/5/4997 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8247/14/7/676 (2021).

https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4923/16/8/1024 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/17/3/382 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/17/2/203 (2024) .--

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/24/16219 (2022).---

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fft2.129 (2022).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S092422442200108X (2022).----

https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/12/6/915 (2023).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1568163723001022 (2023).----

https://www.apjtb.org/article.asp?issn=2221-1691;year=2021;volume=11;issue=1;spage=1;epage=9;aulast=Antika (2021)

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fsn3.1872 (2021)

https://europepmc.org/article/ppr/ppr304849 (2021)

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fft2.129 (2022).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S092422442200108X (2022).----

https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/12/6/915 (2023).---

https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/natural-killer-cell (2025).--

https://www.immunology.org/public-information/bitesized-immunology/cells/natural-killer-cells (2025).----

https://www.mdpi.com/2673-7523/5/2/27 (2025).---

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12838567/ (2026).—

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/14/6894 (2026).-

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12655467/ (2026).--

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture