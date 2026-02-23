Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
1h

This review highlights the efficacy of astaxanthin (ATX) in relation to Nrf2 activation. The Nrf2 signaling pathway plays a key role in the improvement of various diseases by decreasing oxidative stress and inflammatory responses. Nrf2 is a molecular target of several natural and chemical agents that attenuate oxidative stress and restore intracellular redox status. This review focused on the protective effect of ATX through Nrf2 signaling pathways, highlighting ATX's efficacy as an antidiabetic, cardioprotective, anti-aging, hepatoprotective, lung-protective, skin-protective, muscle-protective, neuroprotective, anticancer, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory agent.

ATX decreased malondialdehyde (MDA) levels and improved antioxidant activity, repairing liver damage and reducing oxidative stress. Furthermore, Nrf2 expression was upregulated, while Keap1 expression was downregulated. Furthermore, ATX has been shown to reduce levels of interleukin-1β (IL-1β) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), as well as the expression of NF-κB (p65) and i-kappa-B-alpha (IκBα) proteins. In general, it has been postulated that the anti-aging efficacy of ATX is mediated by the activation of the Nrf2/Keap1/NF-κB pathways and the consequent antioxidant activity, as well as the anti-immunosenescence activity associated with the activation of multiple immune mediators.

Figure 1 shows a diagram of the signaling pathways associated with ATX.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332221001591 (2022)

This review presents experimental evidence showing the health benefits of astaxanthin (ATX) in relieving asthma, COPD, and emphysema; ALI, pulmonary fibrosis, and lung cancer. The potential beneficial effects of ASX were mediated by the inhibition of Nrf-HO-1 pathway activation, NF-κB signaling, MAPK signaling, JAK/STAT-3 signaling, and the PI3K/Akt pathway. ASX also exerts its efficacy against lung diseases by modulating the immune response, particularly by reducing Th1 cytokines.

https://academic.oup.com/advances/article/12/3/850/5975037?login=false (2021)

Guillermou
1h

Astaxanthin is associated with the regulation of redox balance and multiple biological mechanisms, including inflammation, cell death, and lipid metabolism in humans, thus providing benefits for skin condition, eye health, the cardiovascular system, neurological function, exercise performance, and immune response. Astaxanthin is the most potent antioxidant among carotenoids and one of the most important components in the treatment of NAFLD. The use of astaxanthin, a xanthophyll carotenoid, as a dietary supplement for treating chronic metabolic diseases is becoming increasingly evident. According to a growing body of evidence, astaxanthin may prevent or even reverse NAFLD by reducing oxidative stress, inflammation, insulin resistance, lipid metabolism, and fibrosis. Furthermore, preclinical trials predict its potential effects, such as the regulation of gut flora and antidiabetic activity. Astaxanthin provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory protection with health benefits, including cardiovascular and visual health, stabilization of blood sugar levels, strengthening of the immune system, reduction of inflammation and associated diseases, and support in the fight against cancer. It absorbs UVB rays and reduces DNA damage, protecting against burns. Astaxanthin is anti-cancerous.

Astaxanthin increases skin elasticity, reduces wrinkles, and improves hydration. Unlike topical sunscreens, astaxanthin does not block UV rays, so it does not prevent UVB rays from being converted into vitamin D in your skin, thus protecting it from damage. It helps eliminate intracellular reactive oxygen species and reduce apoptosis. It slows the progression of burn wounds by reducing inflammation induced by oxidative stress and mitochondrial-related apoptosis.

In addition to being effective against COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, astaxanthin has also been shown to provide health benefits by protecting against radiation and promoting the health of the skin, eyes, brain, and heart. Several studies have demonstrated the impact of astaxanthin on a wide range of diseases, particularly brain disorders (such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, depression, stroke, and autism). Astaxanthin has been observed to slow brain aging by increasing levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the brain, attenuating oxidative damage to lipids, proteins, and DNA, and protecting mitochondrial function. Emerging data now suggest that ASX may modulate the proteins Nrf2, FOXO3, Sirt1, and Klotho, which are linked to longevity. Together, these mechanisms support the role of astaxanthin as a potential geroneutroprotective agent.

Astaxanthin improves osteoblast differentiation, the number and/or differentiation of osteocytes, inhibits osteoclast differentiation, cartilage degradation markers, and increases bone mineral density and the expression of osteogenic markers, while reducing bone loss.

