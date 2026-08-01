★ TOP STORY

Two people can eat the exact same foods and end up with dramatically different gut environments, blood sugar responses, and metabolic outcomes - all because of one overlooked factor hiding in plain sight.

Advertisement

Make the most of summer with must-haves designed to support daily balance and overall wellness. These select essentials fit easily into a variety of routines, from personal care to active and home lifestyles. With thoughtfully selected ingredients and practical use, they're designed for everyday convenience. Shop now while this 24-hour event lasts.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

The alarming rise in ADHD cases in the US signals a growing public health issue. Environmental factors, from chemical exposures to gut health, are likely contributing to this concerning trend.

There’s a community of good and bad microbes living on your scalp, but when the balance gets thrown off, problems can arise. Find out how to help restore the balance.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Is it occasionally difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? This powder blend of four valuable sleep-supporting ingredients, including 1,300 mg of glycine, can help quiet your mind to help you fall asleep faster and improve your overall sleep quality through the night. Try CannaCalm Sleep Support for the restful sleep you need, and order your supply today.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.