★ TOP STORY

Long before obvious symptoms appear, subtle changes in the gut may quietly reshape inflammation, energy production, and the communication pathways that connect your digestive system to your brain.

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Utilizing a unique combination of lumbrokinase and protease enzymes, our delayed-release capsule is delivered to your intestines, the desired destination for maximum absorption. There, its self-balancing mechanism is able to build up or break down fibrin and proteins based on your body's unique needs, helping you achieve optimal health.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Even people who eat ‘right’ may be missing a critical internal fuel, triggering subtle gut failure, low energy, and accelerated aging that doctors rarely connect.

It’s not your adrenal glands that are being overstimulated - rather, this constant feeling of tiredness could be related to other lifestyle factors, as well as poor signaling between these glands and your brain.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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