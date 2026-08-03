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Researchers discovered that the muscles responsible for stability and movement may also play an overlooked role in memory, focus, and overall cognitive resilience, challenging the way most people think about brain health.

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Foods loaded with trans fats filled grocery store shelves through the 1980s as the media mistakenly warned of the dangers of saturated fats. This simple policy change has possibly killed millions and is only slowly being phased out. I’ll share tips on how to interpret food labels and why vegetable oil may be even more dangerous.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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