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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
6h

Moderate-intensity aerobic and resistance exercise, along with various diets, are positively correlated with cognitive function and memory. Recent research in animal models suggests a pathway in which brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) plays a key role. Exercise promotes the synthesis and accumulation of neuroactive metabolites such as myokines and ketone bodies in the periphery and hippocampus, enhancing the expression of the neutrophil BDNF. BDNF has well-established properties of promoting neuronal survival and synaptic integrity, while its influence on energy transduction may provide the crucial link between the inherent vascular and metabolic benefits of exercise and improved brain function. Indeed, BDNF mRNA and protein levels rise considerably after periods of voluntary exercise. This has also been correlated with improved spatial memory. Similarly, both BDNF and cardiovascular fitness derived from aerobic exercise have been positively associated with hippocampal volume and function in humans. Exercise will attenuate the cortical atrophy and synaptic loss inherent in neurodegenerative disorders, many of which also exhibit aberrant downregulation of BDNF.

Structured physical exercise can also increase BDNF levels in healthy children, with neuromotor activities and martial arts showing particular promise. However, overweight or obese children may require tailored interventions. Evidence supports the implementation of cognitively stimulating physical activities in educational settings to optimize brain health during critical developmental periods, although larger, standardized trials are needed to confirm these preliminary findings.

And what about older adults? Population aging is a global trend, with the population aged 65 and over projected to increase from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050. Aging is associated with a decline in physical, physiological, and psychological functions, including a decrease in fat-free mass, strength, and brain function. Psychological changes in the aging brain are inevitable and cause various mental health problems, including cognitive decline, dementia, and depression. Furthermore, aging is a significant risk factor for a decrease in circulating levels of neurotrophic factors, which are postulated to play a role in age-related mental disorders.

Numerous studies indicate that regular exercise can lead to a reduction in depressive symptoms and improvements in cognitive function. In addition, other non-pharmacological interventions, such as probiotics, meditation, phototherapy, and physical training, have been investigated for their potential antidepressant effects. One of the proposed mechanisms that explains the beneficial effects of physical activity, besides its anti-inflammatory properties and stimulation of endorphin release, is the modulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) expression. BDNF plays a crucial role in neuroplasticity, neurogenesis, and the regulation of synaptic function, particularly in the hippocampus, as well as in the spinal cord and peripheral nervous system. A systematic review with meta-analysis demonstrated that physical training significantly increases resting BDNF concentrations in older adults, with the greatest effects observed with moderate-to-vigorous intensity exercise performed 3 to 4 times per week for a training period of at least 12 weeks. It is recommended that older adults benefit from increased resting BDNF levels, given that BDNF contributes fundamentally to neuronal processes and is linked to brain health.

A review considered several variables, including studies on BDNF, high-intensity exercise, and moderate-intensity exercise published in the last ten years. According to the results of this comprehensive study, it is evident that exercise increases BDNF levels in humans. While high-intensity exercise is more effective at increasing BDNF levels than moderate-intensity exercise, further research is needed to determine the optimal physical load required for BDNF expression. A review examined 7,633 articles to assess the impact of various diets on BDNF levels, selecting 13 studies. The study found variable effects: intermittent fasting and ketogenic diets generally increased BDNF. In older adults, elevated BDNF levels are associated with a lower prevalence of sarcopenia and improved kinetic and spatiotemporal performance.

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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
1h

More evidence exposing the Gut, Body and Mind Connection. Each needs to be given proper attention and each functions best when they all can perform with each other. If one is out of balance then we lose our ability to live a balanced life.

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