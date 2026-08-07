★Is This Organ Quietly Working Against Your Heart?
★ TOP STORY
Is This Organ Quietly Working Against Your Heart?
Researchers discovered that even early dysfunction may trigger changes that increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and rhythm disturbances long before symptoms appear.
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As Dr. Mercola reports, the relationship between the kidney and the heart is so close that we now speak of a single cardiorenal axis or even a cardiovascular-renal-metabolism (CKM) syndrome. One organ can affect the other, even when the initial damage appears limited.
From the perspective of the right heart, kidney injury in chronic heart failure is due to multiple interrelated mechanisms, with hemodynamic remodeling being the triggering factor. Unlike the traditional view focused on the left heart, elevated right atrial pressure and renal venous congestion ("retrograde insufficiency") appear to be more crucial than reduced renal perfusion pressure due to low cardiac output ("anterograde insufficiency").
When the heart pumps less blood:
• Renal blood flow decreases.
• The kidney interprets this as "volume deficiency."
• It activates the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) and the sympathetic nervous system.
• It retains sodium and water. • Blood pressure increases.
• This forces the heart to work harder and worsens heart failure.
This creates a vicious cycle.
When kidney function is impaired:
• Fluids accumulate.
• Blood pressure increases.
• Uremic toxins are produced.
• Inflammation increases.
• Vascular calcification is promoted.
• Arterial stiffness increases.
• Atherosclerosis accelerates.
All of this clearly increases the risk of:
• Heart attack.
• Heart failure.
• Arrhythmias.
• Cardiovascular death.
Reviews published in 2026 highlight several common mechanisms:
• Chronic inflammation.
• Oxidative stress.
• Endothelial dysfunction.
• Activation of the RAAS (renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system).
• Sympathetic activation.
• Venous congestion.
• Communication between both organs via extracellular vesicles and microRNAs. In recent years, it has been observed that venous congestion can be even more significant than a lack of arterial flow. When venous pressure increases due to heart failure (especially on the right side of the heart), the kidneys are overwhelmed by the excess pressure and begin to lose function.
At the neurohormonal and inflammatory levels, renal congestion triggers the activation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS). Angiotensin II maintains compensatory glomerular filtration rate (GFR) by constricting the efferent arterioles, but at the cost of damage from glomerular hyperfiltration. Along with aldosterone, angiotensin II promotes cardiac and renal fibrosis through pathways mediated by TGF-β. Venous congestion also induces endothelial dysfunction (eNOS uncoupling with reduced NO and increased ROS) and systemic inflammatory responses, accelerating apoptosis of cardiomyocytes and renal tubular cells, as well as epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) via the NF-κB pathway.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42486414/ (2026)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42486414/ (2026)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S258900422601223X (2026)
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cardiovascular-medicine/articles/10.3389/fcvm.2025.1710898/full (2026)