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Researchers discovered that even early dysfunction may trigger changes that increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and rhythm disturbances long before symptoms appear.

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A simple dietary staple has become a digestive nightmare. What happened over the past century that made it harder for modern bodies to handle?

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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