★Your Body Tries to Warn You Before This Happens
★ TOP STORY
Your Body Tries to Warn You Before This Happens
Headaches, dizziness, unusual fatigue, and muscle cramps often appear well before a heat emergency develops, giving you a brief window to act before a routine summer workout turns risky.
Advertisement
Healthy Looks Good on You - 20% Off Select Best Sellers Today!
Need a boost in energy, balance, or overall wellness? Our top products - Lumbrokinase Enzymes, Krill Oil, Complete Probiotics, and our other best sellers - are here to support you. These go-to choices are loved by many for a reason. Take the first step to feeling your best today!
📈 TRENDING NEWS
7 in 10 Are Feeding Anxiety’s Secret Army - Are You One of Them?
A silent colony thrives on everyday treats, flooding systems with fear chemicals - cut one unsuspected flavor and slash stress in days.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Radiant from the Inside Out with Hyaluronic Acid
Support your entire body from the inside out with Liposomal Hyaluronic Acid, including promoting hydration for skin and joints as well as supporting a healthy inflammatory response. Who doesn't want to look and feel years younger? Discover what Liposomal Hyaluronic Acid can do for you - order your supply today.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Recent evidence confirms that, on average, older people tolerate heat less well, although there is an important nuance: age does not eliminate the ability to acclimatize to heat. In fact, recent studies show that older people can considerably improve their response through acclimatization.
The WHO indicates that heat-related mortality in people over 65 years of age increased by approximately 85% when comparing 2000–2004 with 2017–2021.
Heat is an environmental and workplace factor that can greatly affect health. Heat overload is a major cause of climate-related death and can exacerbate underlying conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mental disorders, and asthma, among others, and increase the risk of accidents and certain infectious diseases. Heatstroke is a medical emergency associated with a high mortality rate.
The number of people exposed to extreme heat is increasing exponentially due to climate change in all regions of the world. Between 2000 and 2004 and again from 2017 to 2021, heat-related mortality among people over 65 years of age increased by approximately 85%.
Studies conducted between 2000 and 2019 found that 489,000 people die each year due to heat, with 45% and 36% of these deaths occurring in Asia and Europe, respectively (2). In Europe alone, 61,672 heat-related deaths were recorded in the summer of 2022 (3). Intense heat waves can lead to a sharp increase in mortality: in 2003, 70,000 people died in Europe as a result of the heat experienced between June and August. Another example is the excess mortality recorded in the Russian Federation in 2010, where 56,000 people died during a 44-day heat wave. Vulnerability to heat depends on physiological factors, such as age and health status, and on factors that increase exposure, such as socioeconomic and employment status.
The health effects of heat can be largely predicted and prevented through targeted, multi-sectoral public health policies and interventions. The WHO has published guidance to help public health institutions identify and respond to the risks of extreme heat. Climate change action and comprehensive risk management and preparedness can save lives now and in the future.
https://www.who.int/es/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/climate-change-heat-and-health?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)
With aging, the physiological reserve for dissipating heat decreases, but the capacity for acclimatization remains and can significantly improve heat tolerance.
This is especially interesting because the 2026 study demonstrates that even in people aged 60–78, acclimatization for just 7 days produced physiological improvements comparable to those observed in younger people. It compared adults aged 60–78 with younger people and found that 7 days of heat exposure increased sweating and improved temperature control in both groups. The authors conclude that age does not prevent physiological adaptation to heat.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42113959/ (2026)
And there is another study that found something even more striking: after seasonal acclimatization, older adults reduced their body heat storage more than younger adults, suggesting that heat adaptation may be particularly beneficial with age.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32592411/ (2020)
A systematic review on heat tolerance in older adults. This study analyzes 24 studies and finds less sweating, less cutaneous vasodilation, and less effective cardiovascular/autonomic responses, with greater accumulation of body heat.
https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9032/13/21/2785 (2025)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42113959/ Prolonged heat exposure in older adults. This study of individuals aged 61–80 years analyzes which factors determine who develops greater heat stress during hot environments. The interindividual factors explored did not significantly contribute to the variation in body temperature responses in older adults exposed to simulated indoor overheating. In contrast, cardiovascular responses were exacerbated in women and individuals with type 2 diabetes. These findings improve the understanding of how interindividual differences contribute to heat-induced physiological stress in older adults.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38830263/ (2024)