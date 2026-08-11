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Is the Most Important Supplement Number Missing?
The label tells you what went into the capsule, but it doesn’t tell you how much survives the journey through digestion and reaches the tissues that need it.
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Dr. Mercola has incorporated lycopene into a formula that combines lycopene, plant lignans, and DIM, seeking to bring together several bioactive compounds of interest in a single supplement. I find this an interesting proposition, especially since lycopene is a carotenoid whose absorption and bioavailability depend on factors such as tomato processing, isomerization, and the presence of fat in the food.
https://www.mercolamarket.com/product/1987/1/lignans-with-lycopene-30-per-bottle-30-day-supply
Lycopene clearly demonstrates that “eating the food that contains a substance” does not always equate to maximizing exposure to that substance.
• Heat processing of tomatoes: can promote trans-to-cis isomerization and improve lycopene availability.
• Fat alongside tomatoes: facilitates the absorption of the carotenoid, which is fat-soluble.
• Food matrix: Tomatoes cooked with a small amount of fat may provide more absorbable lycopene than raw tomatoes.
• And the distinction between epidemiological evidence, experimental mechanisms, and clinical trials is crucial.
Lycopene is poorly absorbed in its naturally occurring trans form, which is present in raw tomatoes. Recently, many studies have shown that the thermal processing of tomatoes in various products such as tomato paste, tomato sauce, and gravies induces the isomerization of lycopene from the trans to the cis configuration and thus increases its bioavailability. A negligible increase in plasma lycopene levels was observed after consumption of unheated tomato juice. However, when the oil was mixed with heated tomato juice and consumed, plasma lycopene concentrations were found to increase after 24–48 hours of ingestion. Lycopene absorption and bioavailability depend on the fat content of food, the processing of lycopene-containing foods, and heat-induced isomerization.
https://academic.oup.com/jn/article-abstract/122/11/2161/4754717
Several chronic diseases can occur due to oxidative damage caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS). Lycopene is the most effective scavenger of these free radicals and singlet oxygen species and, therefore, plays an important role in protecting against various diseases. Thus, the biochemical properties of lycopene allow it to protect cellular components against damage caused by reactive oxygen species. These reactive species can be formed by chronic inflammation, sunlight, temperature, and normal metabolic processes.
The antioxidant properties of lycopene may prevent atherogenesis and carcinogenesis by protecting DNA, lipids, low-density lipoproteins (LDL), and proteins. Seventy-two epidemiological studies on tomatoes, lycopene, and its impact on various cancers have been conducted.
By reducing the destructive effects of free radicals along with total and "bad" LDL cholesterol levels, while simultaneously increasing "good" HDL cholesterol, lycopene has the potential to reduce risk factors for heart disease.
These reviews suggest that dietary lycopene may decrease the risk and complications associated with several chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. These chronic diseases are primarily associated with chronic low-grade, systemic inflammation induced by oxidative stress.
https://ffhdj.com/index.php/BioactiveCompounds/article/view/975 (2022)
https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/26/13/3888/htm (2021)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043661819323424 (2020)
From an anticancer perspective, lycopene is often associated with a reduced risk of prostate cancer, and people frequently seek it out as a dietary supplement that may help prevent cancer. Previous scientific evidence has shown that lycopene's anticancer activity is based on its ability to suppress oncogene expression and induce pro-apoptotic pathways.
https://www.mcgill.ca/pollak-lab/files/pollak-lab/phase_ii_randomized_clinical_trial_of_lycopene_supplementation_before_radical_prostatectomy.pdf
A review published last month on tomatoes and their bioactive compounds specifically examines lycopene, its isomerization, and bioavailability. It notes that lycopene in fresh tomatoes is predominantly in the all-trans form, while cis isomers predominate in human plasma and tissues. Furthermore, heating and mechanical disruption of the plant matrix can improve release and bioavailability.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42451088/ (2026)
There is also a 2026 review specifically dedicated to tomato lycopene, which makes a very interesting point: thermal processing normally favors lycopene release and increases the proportion of cis isomers, but excessive processing can also degrade it. Therefore, we cannot simply say “the more heat, the better.”
https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/31/13/2243 (2026)