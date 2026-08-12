★Does the Supplement Industry Have a Dirty Little Secret?
★ TOP STORY
Does the Supplement Industry Have a Dirty Little Secret?
Many products look premium on the shelf, yet behind the label, companies may be cutting corners on ingredients, manufacturing and testing in ways most consumers never see.
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Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
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Dr. Mercola, articles like this one demonstrate why your educational work remains so vital. For years you have emphasized something fundamental: it's not enough to look at the name and dosage on the label; the quality of the raw materials, the manufacturing processes, stability, purity, and bioavailability also matter.
I especially appreciate that you raise these issues and encourage consumers to become informed and demand greater transparency. Health shouldn't be based solely on trusting a label, but on knowing what we are taking and why.
Thank you for continuing to research, question, and share information that helps consumers make more informed choices.