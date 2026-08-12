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Many products look premium on the shelf, yet behind the label, companies may be cutting corners on ingredients, manufacturing and testing in ways most consumers never see.

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📈 TRENDING NEWS

A serious and potentially deadly infection known as Clostridium difficile is running rampant in health care facilities and becomes particularly virulent when antibiotics are prescribed. Fecal transplant therapy, however, has shown a 90% reduction in C. diff. relapses, and it comes in pill form.

Critical for every function in your body (without it, your cells can’t repair and regenerate themselves), it’s the No. 1 reason people get sick and die prematurely. Discover the three major threats to these crucial tiny ‘power plants’ that have been ‘hijacked’ by modern medicine.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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