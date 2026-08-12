Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Guillermou
1h

Dr. Mercola, articles like this one demonstrate why your educational work remains so vital. For years you have emphasized something fundamental: it's not enough to look at the name and dosage on the label; the quality of the raw materials, the manufacturing processes, stability, purity, and bioavailability also matter.

I especially appreciate that you raise these issues and encourage consumers to become informed and demand greater transparency. Health shouldn't be based solely on trusting a label, but on knowing what we are taking and why.

Thank you for continuing to research, question, and share information that helps consumers make more informed choices.

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