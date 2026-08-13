★Is the Best Supplement the One You Actually Take?
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Is the Best Supplement the One You Actually Take?
The highest-quality formula in the world can’t help you if swallowing a handful of capsules becomes such a chore that the bottle ends up forgotten in the back of your cabinet.
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This approach seems particularly insightful to me because it forces us to look at supplements more holistically. It's not enough to ask how much a product contains: we must ask ourselves what form it comes in, how it's preserved, how much is absorbed, and what happens to it after it enters the body.
The idea of "food first, targeted supplementation second" perfectly encapsulates a philosophy I share: supplements should complement a diet based on whole foods, not replace it.
And there's one aspect I consider particularly important: the delivery system is also part of the formula. A capsule might be the best option for certain compounds, but for others—amino acids, fiber, prebiotics, or certain nutrients that require gram doses—a powder incorporated into food can make much more sense.
This becomes even more relevant when we talk about the microbiome. Fermentable fibers and prebiotics can be transformed by gut bacteria into short-chain fatty acids, including butyrate, which is linked to the integrity of the intestinal barrier and immune regulation. Therefore, the way we administer a compound can influence its biological efficacy.
I also find your attention to oxygen, humidity, the seal, and the packaging materials crucial. The quality of a supplement shouldn't end with the raw material's certificate of analysis; it should encompass the ingredient, formulation, stability, bioavailability, and packaging.
This, for me, is a necessary evolution: moving from simply asking "what supplement does it contain?" to asking "is it designed so that we can actually benefit from it?"
Thank you, Dr. Mercola, for framing the debate from this perspective. 🏆