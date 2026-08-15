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Guillermou
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A very interesting article on microencapsulation, liposomes, and lipid nanoparticles.

The most important idea, in my opinion, is that with supplements, it's not always simply about increasing absorption. Sometimes the key is ensuring the compound is protected during digestive transit and released where it's meant to act.

This is especially relevant for substances intended for the gut, such as butyrate: a suitable formulation can be more important than simply increasing the dose.

It also reminds us of something fundamental: the formulation technology is part of the supplement. Opening a capsule might be perfectly reasonable in some cases, but it can be counterproductive if that capsule is designed to protect the contents or control where the substance is released.

Therefore, before evaluating a supplement, it's advisable to look not only at what it contains and how much, but also at how it's formulated and where it's intended to act.

An increasingly important issue in supplementation. 👍👌 🏆🧡

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