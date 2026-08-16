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Is Your Body Running on Empty Without You Knowing It?
Your muscles aren’t the only tissues that depend on a rapid energy reserve. Researchers are uncovering why this overlooked system may influence everything from mental sharpness to healthy aging.
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CREATINE, HOMOCYSTEINE, CARDIOVASCULAR AND COGNITIVE HEALTH
Plasma creatine was negatively correlated with plasma TBARS (r −0.75) and total peroxide (r −0.40). We conclude that creatine supplementation reduces plasma homocysteine (Hcy) levels and biomarkers of lipid peroxidation, suggesting a protective role against oxidative damage. However, modulation of Hcy formation may influence glutathione synthesis and thus affect the redox state of cells.
https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/effects-of-creatine-supplementation-on-homocysteine-levels-and-lipid-peroxidation-in-rats/47AB6E0CE63568FF459BC81CE0B28FFA
https://clsjournal.ascls.org/content/17/2/102
While there is abundant evidence supporting the ergogenic benefits of creatine supplementation, recent evidence suggests a much broader application of creatine in various myopathies, neurodegenerative diseases, and other pathologies. Furthermore, creatine has been found to exhibit non-energy-related properties, contributing as a potential direct and indirect antioxidant and producing anti-inflammatory effects. Despite the recent clinical success of creatine supplementation, there is limited scientific knowledge regarding the potential effects of creatine on cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of death. Considering the non-energy-related actions of creatine highlighted in this review, it can be speculated that creatine supplementation may serve as an adjunct therapy for managing vascular health in at-risk populations. Therefore, this review aims not only to summarize the current literature on creatine and vascular health but also to shed light on the potential mechanisms by which creatine may serve as a beneficial supplement capable of imparting vascular-protective properties and promoting vascular health.
Creatine supplementation, with or without exercise and diet, may help middle-aged and older adults maintain muscle mass and strength, while also favorably influencing certain health indicators and cognitive function. Individual results regarding cognitive function and biomarkers should be interpreted as exploratory.
A strong association has been observed between higher intramuscular creatine concentrations and lower all-cause mortality in women, with a less pronounced trend in men. Future research should explore causality and delve deeper into the notable sex differences.
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/3/857 (2021)
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15502783.2026.2716273#abstract (2025)
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/eci.70110 (2025)
Research from Virginia Commonwealth University shows that creatine offers additional benefits for heart health, specifically its ability to reduce blood homocysteine levels. Homocysteine is an amino acid with a structure similar to cysteine, though it shouldn't be confused with that beneficial amino acid. On the contrary, homocysteine degrades important structures inside the veins and is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.
It also leads to higher concentrations of asymmetric dimethylarginine (AMD), a form of the amino acid arginine that interferes with its ability to produce nitric oxide and, therefore, dilate veins. Elevated homocysteine levels not only increase the risk of cardiovascular disease but also interfere with blood flow to the muscles during workouts, minimizing the ability to achieve a good pump. Researchers in Virginia have discovered that healthy young adults taking creatine plus a multivitamin for four weeks significantly reduced their homocysteine levels, while the group taking only multivitamins experienced a slight increase.
Taking creatine not only promotes muscle development but also improves your health, particularly cardiovascular health.
Homocysteine is produced when S-adenosylmethionine (SAMe) is depleted. Creatine supplementation may help conserve SAMe in our bodies and therefore reduce homocysteine levels.
When homocysteine accumulates in the blood, it indicates a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis. It is believed that therapeutically reducing homocysteine through creatine supplementation reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. https://www.mediavida.com/foro/fitness/la-creatina-ayuda-al-corazon-621654
https://wheystore.es/blogs/noticias/la-creatina-al-detalle