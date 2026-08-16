★ TOP STORY

Your muscles aren’t the only tissues that depend on a rapid energy reserve. Researchers are uncovering why this overlooked system may influence everything from mental sharpness to healthy aging.

Advertisement

The health of your gut influences your mood and brain, and changes in your gut bacteria can even have a noticeable effect on your sleeping patterns. Take control of your health and your mood, by supporting your gut health with 10 beneficial bacteria strains in our popular, award-winning Complete Probiotics today.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Bone strength is critical as you age, and while exercise is one of the best things you can do to improve it - not all exercises are created equal (like this type, which was barely effective at all). Here are five top exercises, chosen by licensed physical therapists.

A hidden genetic twist may sabotage a nutrient’s potency - leaving you vulnerable. Discover the unexpected link that could shift your entire health outlook.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Aging starts at the cellular level, and what better way to take control of the aging process than to give your cells the special care they need? Our research-backed cognition and longevity formula - Fisetin and Spermidine - helps protect cells from oxidative damage and the normal signs of aging. Help safeguard your cardiovascular, metabolic, cellular, and brain health today with Fisetin and Spermidine.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.