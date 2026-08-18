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Researchers found that once metabolic dysfunction reaches a critical stage, the risk of developing several major cancers rises sharply, suggesting the same internal changes harming your heart and kidneys may also be reshaping your long-term health.

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In recent years, the prevalence of autism has risen dramatically. While the exact cause remains elusive, emerging evidence points to this unexpected ingredient, which has increased from 2% to 25% of total daily calories. Could there be a connection?

If your mind flips into overdrive the moment your head hits the pillow, research explains why - and what you can do about it. A groundbreaking study reveals the hidden timing problem in your brain that keeps your thoughts stuck in ‘day mode’ long after you want to sleep.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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