★What if Your Skin Is Warning You About More Than the Sun?
★ TOP STORY
What if Your Skin Is Warning You About More Than the Sun?
Not every dark spot is a harmless reminder of time spent outdoors. Some changes reveal deeper stress inside the body, while others may signal it’s time to take a closer look.
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Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
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Environmental pollution has become one of the most important modifiable environmental determinants contributing to the global burden of cancer. There is growing evidence that exposure to air, water, soil, and emerging pollutants, including particulate matter (PM2.5), heavy metals, persistent organic pollutants, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), microplastics, and nanomaterials, plays a key role in cancer initiation and progression through complex biological mechanisms. Environmental pollution is a global health problem associated with increased respiratory, cardiovascular, skin, and neurological morbidities, as well as premature mortality.
Rising global temperatures and ozone depletion have led to increased exposure to UV radiation, significantly increasing the risk of skin cancer, photoaging, and other UV-induced skin conditions, especially in urban areas where environmental factors such as pollution exacerbate these risks.
Recent epidemiological studies have shown that exposure to air pollution exacerbates various inflammatory skin conditions, such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and acne. Furthermore, air pollutants are associated with premature skin aging, hair loss, and skin cancer.
The mechanisms by which air pollution affects skin health include the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), disruption of the epidermal barrier, aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) signaling, and pro-inflammatory cascades. Crucially, pollutants such as particulate matter (PM), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and ozone compromise structural proteins, lipids, and DNA, leading to oxidative damage, barrier disruption, and chronic inflammation. In addition, emerging evidence implicates pollution-induced alterations in the skin microbiome, including changes in microbial diversity that can amplify inflammatory signaling and impair barrier function. These pathways have a significant influence on skin health, subsequent dermatoses, and their management.
Some pollutants are photoreactive and could be activated by exposure to UV radiation, causing harmful effects on the skin.
In general, the development of environmentally related cancers is not a problem of a single pollutant, a single pathway, or a single organ, but rather the result of interactions between the exposome, genetic susceptibility, molecular dysregulation, and the social environment. In one study, a mixture of the pesticides glyphosate, 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid, mancozeb, atrazine, acephate, and paraquat, and their main metabolites, can affect melanoma progression.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11356-023-25603-7 (2023).--
https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/13/10502 (2023).--
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11965873/ (2025)
https://www.scielo.br/j/jped/a/f6YdhKPjZ5gBzSgzcZr6KZg/?lang=en (2025)
https://academic.oup.com/ced/article-abstract/51/8/1525/8510264 (2026)
https://www.jdermis.com/full-text/climate-change-and-skin-health-policy-interventions-for-expanding-uv-index-alerts-air-pollution-induced-dermatoses-awareness-and-subsidized-sunscreen-access-in-high-risk-urban-areas (2026)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949736126000941 (2026)
I've been reading Dr Mercola's EXCELLENT articles for over 25 yrs! Or at least scanning them almost daily. I've been a MAJOR fan! And then covid came along and if not for Mercola I may have never had a clue about vaccines, etc., and all the excellent info shared by commenters during that time. When Dr Mercola was TOTALLY smeared, it was Totally heart breaking. And we know that story. Meanwhile, I signed up to his substack right away. I was saddened to see comments were not happening. It's only recently that I discovered they are! Sort of, on his substack page. Most people I think don't know this.
So I'm also familiar with all the EXCELLENT info Guillermou has shared over the yrs! And regarding his comment here I want to say pesticides are not only VERY dangerous and detrimental to the health of humans & all life in general, but to the soil and plants. Glyphosate and all the other herbicides & pesticides destroy the ecology in the soil and also the shikimate pathway of the plants preventing the natural uptake of necessary nutrients which have naturally been available to all who eat them, including us, resulting in nutritional deficit. And when we eat food with these chemicals they also effect the shikimate pathway of micro-organisms in our guts. I know I'm speaking tot he choir here, and also not as elegantly as Guillermou, but I think it's important to spell this out. I explain this to others so they can become aware of this SERIOUS issue.
More to say, but I think I've rambled long enough for now.
MUCH APPRECIATION TO YOU ALL!!!!