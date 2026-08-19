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Not every dark spot is a harmless reminder of time spent outdoors. Some changes reveal deeper stress inside the body, while others may signal it’s time to take a closer look.

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Less than 8% are doing it - and researchers say one overlooked dietary factor makes all the difference between thriving and merely surviving.

Conventional medicine has its limits when it comes to resolving common chronic health challenges like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and neurological and autoimmune diseases. These little-known advanced therapies go to the root cause of illness and stimulate your body to heal itself.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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