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One of the most important compounds for gut health is meant to fuel the cells lining your colon, yet modern diets and conventional supplements often fail to deliver it where it’s needed most.

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A surprising discovery suggests a common nighttime urge may reflect more than restlessness - it may be one of the earliest clues your nervous system is struggling long before classic symptoms emerge.

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