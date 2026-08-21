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Could Your Brain Be Running Low on This?
Brain fog, slower thinking, memory lapses, and mental fatigue often begin long before you feel thirsty, causing many people to mistake dehydration for stress, aging, or burnout.
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A great report by Dr. Mercola, highly relevant and timely given the high temperatures. Hydration is the body's ability to absorb water and maintain proper fluid and electrolyte balance, and it is essential for human health. Dehydration can negatively affect metabolism, thermoregulation, digestion, and neurological, renal, and cardiac functions. Aging, as well as illnesses and medications, affect water and electrolyte levels in the body and can lead to dehydration in older adults.
Dehydration in old age can significantly impact quality of life, causing changes in cognitive and physical function, and potentially leading to health problems or illnesses. Despite this knowledge, dehydration remains common among older adults. Promoting healthy hydration habits throughout life should begin with early education on effective hydration strategies and recognizing the symptoms of dehydration. People should be encouraged to regularly monitor their hydration status using simple methods at home, such as tracking changes in body weight (especially after physical activity), monitoring urine output, and observing urine color.
Between one-quarter and one-third of older adults are dehydrated due to low fluid intake upon hospital admission, with the prevalence varying depending on individual patient characteristics. Supporting older adults in maintaining adequate hydration during their hospital stay may be the appropriate response given the high prevalence and serious health consequences. Clinical trials are needed to evaluate the effectiveness of in-hospital interventions aimed at promoting hydration and improving health outcomes.
Vulnerable groups, including older adults, children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, athletes, and socioeconomically disadvantaged populations, require tailored strategies. This regional model is useful because it emphasizes seasonal plant-based foods, fruits and vegetables with high water content, pulses, whole grains, olive oil, culinary simplicity, and environmental sustainability; however, its specific role in heat adaptation requires further study. Integrating nutrition and hydration into heat-related health action plans can improve preparedness and support climate-resilient food systems.
Dehydration is classified according to the relative loss of water and sodium, each with distinct pathophysiological effects.
Isotonic dehydration occurs when water and sodium are lost equally, as in cases of vomiting, diarrhea, and hemorrhage. This leads to hypovolemia, or a decrease in plasma volume, which manifests as tachycardia, hypotension, and decreased organ perfusion.
Hypertonic dehydration: This occurs when water loss exceeds sodium loss, resulting in hypernatremia. Common causes include insufficient fluid intake, excessive sweating, and diabetes insipidus. The resulting cellular dehydration can lead to neurological symptoms such as confusion, seizures, and coma.
Hypotonic dehydration: This occurs when sodium loss exceeds water loss, resulting in hyponatremia. It is common in people taking diuretics or who have chronic kidney disease (CKD) or adrenal insufficiency. The resulting shift of fluid into the cells can lead to cerebral edema, muscle weakness, and lethargy. [17] Dehydration affects multiple organ systems, leading to significant physiological consequences, as discussed below.
Cardiovascular effects: Hypovolemia decreases cardiac output, leading to tachycardia and hypotension. In severe cases, shock and multiple organ failure can occur. Neurological effects: Hypertonic dehydration induces an osmotic shift that causes brain cell shrinkage, which can lead to delirium, confusion, and seizures. Conversely, hypotonic dehydration produces cerebral edema, raising intracranial pressure and increasing the risk of brain herniation.
Renal effects: Reduced renal perfusion can lead to acute kidney injury (AKI), which manifests as oliguria or anuria. Prolonged dehydration increases the risk of nephrolithiasis (kidney stones) and can contribute to the development of chronic kidney disease (CKD).
Gastrointestinal effects: Hypoperfusion of the intestinal mucosa can lead to ischemic injury, which can cause nausea and malabsorption of nutrients.
Musculoskeletal effects: Fluid and electrolyte imbalances can cause muscle cramps, weakness, and an increased risk of falls, especially in older adults.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive disease affecting more than 10% of the general population worldwide (over 800 million people) and is one of the few non-communicable diseases associated with an increasing mortality rate. Elevated plasma osmolality, used as an indicator of dehydration, is an independent risk factor for the development of CKD.
The kidneys regulate fluid balance by adjusting urine concentration to help maintain plasma osmolality within a stable range. Although plasma osmolality can increase during acute dehydration, it remains constant during mild dehydration with normal water intake.
An L-shaped relationship is observed between water deficit and CKD prevalence, independent of the dehydration status. The odds ratio (OR) for CKD prevalence stabilized with a water deficit of approximately -30% to 0%. Among hydration markers, serum osmolality showed the strongest association with the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Therefore, assessing hydration status using serum osmolality, along with estimating fluid turnover to establish individualized fluid intake targets, may contribute to maintaining renal function.
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/11/8/1866 (2019)
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/23/5150 (2022)
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11357-024-01448-x (2024)
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/14/2256 (2025)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK555956/ (2025)
https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/14/7/545 (2025)
https://bmjpublichealth.bmj.com/content/4/2/e002985 (2026)
https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/lshaped-relationship-between-water-deficit-and-prevalence-of-chronic-kidney-disease-among-adults-in-the-usa-national-health-and-nutrition-examination-survey/3BCBE6307125B3BDE642765B3D39F36D (2026)
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/18/15/2502 (2026)
People obsess over food in emergency situations. We can last for weeks, maybe months without food, but without good water, we can die within days. Exposure can compete depending on weather conditions.
Personally if if feeling thirsty it already late to freshen up.
Also, find coconut water beats all the sports drinks, electrolyte products on the shelf. If the memory is working, in WWII medics used coconut water as a substitute when running short of plasma. It's unfortunate but a good water filter to clean out chemical offenders is needed more than ever. Those with wells even if tested are usually just tested for bacteria, maybe a few heavy metals. With wells, who knows what may be in it as water can travel for miles away from your home and can be contaminated with Ag or Industrial Chem's.