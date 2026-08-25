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Guillermou
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Alzheimer's disease currently affects tens of millions of people and accounts for between 60% and 70% of dementia cases worldwide. It is the seventh leading cause of death, with nearly ten million new cases diagnosed annually.

As reported in the video, it's important to emphasize that each component of the curcuminoid mixture may play a distinct role in making it useful for Alzheimer's disease. A mixture of curcumin, demethoxycurcumin (DMC), and bisdemethoxycurcumin (BDMC) are vital components of turmeric. In this sense, progress against Alzheimer's may encompass all the pharmacological aspects of turmeric. Some experimental studies suggest that the natural curcuminoid mixture may act on more biological targets (beta-amyloid aggregation, inflammation, oxidative stress, and tau) than curcumin alone. Furthermore, some metabolites, such as hexahydrocurcumin, also show neuroprotective effects in animal models. Curcuminoids can:

1) Reduce brain inflammation.

2) Decrease oxidative stress.

3) Interfere with beta-amyloid aggregation.

4) Influence tau protein.

The most interesting hypothesis at present is not that "curcumin is the best molecule," but rather that the complete mixture of curcuminoids and their metabolites could act synergistically, providing:

Curcumin → anti-inflammatory and anti-amyloid aggregation action.

DMC → potent antioxidant activity.. BDMC → potentially greater stimulation of beta-amyloid clearance. Hydrogenated metabolites → increased neprilysin and amyloid degradation

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37287298/ (2024)

Furthermore, there is a growing body of evidence indicating that curcuminoids interact bidirectionally with the gut microbiota: The microbiota transforms curcumin into potentially more active metabolites. Curcumin can promote beneficial bacteria and reduce states of dysbiosis and intestinal inflammation. This is especially relevant for Alzheimer's disease because altered microbiota and systemic inflammation are considered potential contributing factors to neurodegeneration. Several studies show increases in short-chain fatty acid-producing genera (butyrate, propionate), associated with improved gut health and lower inflammation. Curcumin can decrease inflammatory signals (NF-κB, pro-inflammatory cytokines), creating a more favorable environment for a balanced microbiota and improving the intestinal barrier by reducing intestinal permeability.

The interaction is bidirectional: The microbiota transforms curcumin into more absorbable metabolites, and curcumin modifies bacterial composition.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11277527/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024)

https://www.nature.com/articles/s12276-023-01146-2?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024)

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/12/4/642?utm_source=chatgpt.com

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/microbiology/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2025.1625098/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

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