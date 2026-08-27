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The Supplement Mistake Almost Everyone Makes
It isn’t always what you’re taking that gets in the way. Sometimes it’s the way your routine is designed from the very beginning.
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This is a very interesting article because it focuses on something that is often overlooked: a good supplementation protocol isn't necessarily the one with the most products, but rather the one that is well-designed and can be consistently maintained over time.
I find the emphasis on adherence particularly insightful. Associating supplements with routines and meals that are already part of our lives makes them much easier to follow and prevents supplementation from becoming a complicated task. It's also important to remember that supplements should complement, not replace, a diet based on whole foods and healthy lifestyle habits.
That said, I would add a fundamental point: simplifying doesn't simply mean reducing the number of supplements. First, you have to assess what each one is used for, what evidence exists, what dosage is used, whether it actually provides any benefit, and whether there might be any interactions with other components of the protocol.
Therefore, for me, the key is finding a balance: neither an endless collection of supplements nor extreme minimalism, but a rational, personalized protocol with clear objectives that can be maintained long-term. In supplementation, quality and consistency should always be prioritized over quantity.