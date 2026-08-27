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It isn’t always what you’re taking that gets in the way. Sometimes it’s the way your routine is designed from the very beginning.

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With Singapore recently approving 16 insect species for human consumption, you may soon see crickets and mealworms in your food. But there’s a more sinister agenda behind this growing ‘micro livestock’ movement.

Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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