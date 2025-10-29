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Guillermou
Oct 29, 2025

In general, the entire B complex is necessary for proper mitochondrial and cellular function, and constitutes a complex network of interrelated processes that support mitochondrial function and energy metabolism and prevent toxicity. Thiamine (B1) is essential for the oxidative decarboxylation of branched-chain keto acid dehydrogenase multienzyme complexes of the citric acid cycle. Riboflavin (B2) is required for flavoenzymes of the respiratory chain, while NADH is synthesized from niacin (B3) and is required to supply protons for oxidative phosphorylation. Pantothenic acid (B5) is required for the formation of coenzyme A and is also essential for α-ketoglutarate and pyruvate dehydrogenase complexes, as well as for fatty acid oxidation. Biotin (B7) is the coenzyme of decarboxylases necessary for gluconeogenesis and fatty acid oxidation. Folic acid and vitamin B12, separately or in combination, can provide significant protection against alterations in oxidative stress and apoptotic marker parameters and subsequent mitochondrial changes, namely pro-oxidative (NO, TBARS, OH-) and antioxidant (SOD, CAT, GSH) defenses, iNOS protein expression, mitochondrial inflammation, cytochrome c oxidase and Ca2+-ATPase activity, Ca2+ content, and caspase-3 activity.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0009279706000998

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/tox.20648

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/1/30

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780323902564000011

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